‘Parsifal Needs To Die At The Bottom Of The Ocean’ Daisy Kelliher Calls For Yacht’s Retirement

It seems there was an extra player this season on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The vessel itself was attention-seeking big time. Or maybe the boat just needed some extra attention from Colin MacRae.

There was one technical problem after another. Early in the charter season, the engine wouldn’t start. Colin found that corrosive sea water had flooded the machinery. Had he not fixed the issue, rebuilding the engine would have taken two weeks. The charter season would have been over before it began.

Then, some leaking oil caused unsightly fumes mid-charter. Again, engineer Colin pulled through. If there ever was an MVP this season, it’s Colin. Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher doesn’t agree, but that’s another issue.

Daisy wants Captain Glenn on a new boat

Andy Cohen asked the fan favorite, along with deckhand Alex Propson, a series of questions to which they had to agree or disagree.

The vessel’s technical issues came up as a question. Andy asked, “Due to all the problems this season, the Parsifal III should retire for good. Agree or disagree?” Both Daisy and Alex held up their “agree” signs. “I don’t think Captain Glenn [Shephard] would be happy to hear that,” the Watch What Happens Live host said.

Daisy answered, “We’ll take Captain Glenn onto another boat. Parsifal needs to die at the bottom of the ocean.” Their stance is understandable. Had Colin not been able to hack a solution, the entire charter season would have been canceled. That translates to no charters, no tips, and no money.

But the idea has potential. Perhaps a change of vessel would be inspiring for the crew. The question is, would Captain Glenn abandon Parsifal III? Could Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans bare to part with him if he doesn’t? If it does come down to choosing between captain or vessel, what would be more interesting on reality TV? Arguably, Captain Glenn, along with Daisy, Colin, and First Mate Gary King are the faces of the series.

TELL US – SHOULD PARISFAL BE ABANDONED? WOULD A DIFFERENT BOAT CHANGE BDSY AT ALL? HOW WOULD GARY FEEL ABOUT ABANDONING THE BOAT?