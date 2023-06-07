Heather Dubrow Dishes on the Key to Success in Marriage With Dr. Terry Dubrow

Listen up! Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow has some advice on how to make a marriage last. Usually, we don’t look to Bravolebrities for marital advice, but if there’s one couple on the network that kind of has it together, it’s Heather and Dr. Terry Dubrow.

While there may have been a few pesky rumors about Terry cheating on Heather, the couple weathered the storm and just proudly celebrated 24 years of marriage. With nearly a quarter of a century of marital bliss, Heather recently took to Instagram to share her top four tips for making a marriage last. Take notes, lovers.

Heather’s secrets for marriage success

In celebration of their wedding anniversary, Heather shared a video montage of her and Terry posing at a photoshoot, along with her top four tips for anyone who wants “a happy, strong, and successful marriage.” So, if you’ve ever wanted to model your relationship after the Dubrows, this is how you do it.

Heather’s number one tip: “Have separate bathrooms.” This tip is easier said than done since most people don’t have the thousands of square feet that the Dubrows have. But if you have the space, why not avoid those petty arguments about who left the wet towel on the floor and forgot to flush?

Heather’s second tip was, “Date your spouse.” This one seems pretty obvious. It sounds like it’s ripped straight out of the first page of a relationship book. But Heather added, “No really. Don’t stop going on dates… ever!”

For Heather’s third tip, she suggested that couples “let things go.” So, if there’s gossip on DeuxMoi floating around that your husband is cheating on you, let it go. If Tamra Judge spreads a rumor about you and your husband trying to take down the Beadors, let it go.

Heather’s fourth and final tip was the most crucial. She wrote, “Don’t fight when you’re tired or with alcohol on board.” She added, “Trust me on this!”

Alcohol-induced arguments are fun to watch on reality TV, but Heather’s correct that you should probably avoid them in your marriage. Boozy disputes should be avoided in any relationship.

Reality TV has always driven relationships to crash and burn, so seeing at least one couple thrive is pretty cute. Heather wrapped up her marital advice with a sweet message. She wrote, “Marriage is a leap of faith – but if you’re lucky and work hard at it you get to do life with your best friend and partner in crime! Like me & T.”

Heather returns in Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 on June 7 at 8/7c on Bravo.

