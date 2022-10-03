Heather Dubrow Addresses Rumors That Husband Terry Dubrow Is Cheating

Not so fast! After social media rumors swirled that Dr. Terry Dubrow was allegedly stepping out on wife Heather Dubrow, Heather took only a few days to shut it down. It’s such a Heather move to respond so quickly but I can’t blame her – the Dubrow empire has presented a happy front for years. There’s no doubt this rumor is fueling some interest in the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Orange County. Whether or not it will make it to the show, which is currently filming, is another story.

As reported by E! News, on September 29th, the well-known celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi posted a blind item, as they do. The pseudonym listed was “Fancy Pants,” Heather’s longtime nickname on the show. The blind read, “This housewife has not been seen filming with her colleagues for weeks. Word on the street is her husband is her husband’s affairs surfaced and we know who is not afraid to air it all out.”

Fan account @bravohousewives reposted it on Instagram with a picture of Heather and Terry smiling. Their caption read, “According to @deuxmoi, Heather Dubrow is skipping out on #RHOC season 17 filming due to cheating allegations circulating! Do you believe this?”

Heather jumped into the comments to shut it down. She wrote, “This is not true, on any level.”

Unfortunately for Fancy Pants, this isn’t the first time she has had to shoot down gossip about her 23 year marriage. Back in April, she addressed one such rumor on her podcast Heather Dubrow’s World. Of Terry allegedly having a years long affair with his assistant, Heather stated, “It’s not true. I’m not going to give it any weight or any life because it’s stupid.”

Who knows where the rumor came from. And DeuxMoi’s blinds are often far from accurate. But I’m curious to see where Tamra Judge, who loves a good rumor, will stand in all of this. Season 17 marks her big return to the show, after being let go in 2020. Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Taylor Armstrong is also joining the cast as a “friend of” now that she lives in Orange County.

Bravo hasn’t confirmed any other casting news yet. But back in June, Shannon Beador had to go on record saying she didn’t leak any cast info after Kelly Dodd blabbed about it on social media. Kelly wrote, “Shannon called me and told Heather set up a lunch with all of the girls. Heather thinks she’s a producer and obviously thinks she’s running Bravo.” She went on to say that both Gina Kirschenheither and Dr. Jen Armstrong are gone from the show. Gina has denied the rumors but Jen announced a month later that she was let go.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]