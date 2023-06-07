Temptation Island Season 5 Guide: Couples, Release Date, & More

Summer is about to heat up with the return of Temptation Island. USA’s steamy dating show presents four couples with the ultimate temptation by splitting up the men and women and surrounding them with sexy singles. The show is always a hotbed of drama, and Temptation Island Season 5 will be no exception. Show host, Mark Walberg, returns to guide the Season 5 couples through their journey, to find out if their relationships can stand up to temptation.

Temptation Island Season 5 Couples

Kaitlin Tufts (31) and Hall Toledano (35)

Kaitlin Tufts and Hall Toledano have been together “on and off” for eight years, with an emphasis on the “and off” part. The couple broke up part way through their relationship and stayed apart for a year and a half. However, Hall eventually realized he was wrong to leave Kaitlin, and begged her to take him back.

Since they reunited, Hall and Kaitlin have gotten engaged—a first for Temptation Island. But even though they’re engaged, it’s not smooth sailing. The couple experienced a “flip” in their relationship, and now it’s Kaitlin who is unsure and dragging her feet on wedding planning.

The two decided to go on Temptation Island to see if they can get their relationship back on track, with Hall hoping the show will cure Kaitlin of her indecision. Hall admitted that Kaitlin is a sucker for a six pack, something he “can’t provide,” so Kaitlin may be highly susceptible to the island’s single men.

Marisela Figueroa (24) and Christopher Wells (30)

Marisela Figueroa and Christopher Wells have been together for two years, and there’s an undeniable chemistry between them. Christopher knew from the moment he met Marisela that she was “the woman of his dreams,” and is already saving for a ring.

However, Marisela isn’t so sure. Though she’s crazy about Christopher, the idea of marriage is intimidating. Marisela jumped from relationship to relationship, and has never taken the time to be single. The spicy couple also have a history of infidelity that both Christopher and Marisela have trouble getting over.

Though both Marisela and Christopher were players before they started dating, Christopher has set hard limits for their time on Temptation Island. According to Christopher, if Marisela sleeps with another man on the show, “it’s over.”

Leonila ‘Paris’ Pedro (23) and Nzubechukwu ‘Great’ Ezihie (25)

While Paris Pedro and Great Ezihie are both very young, they have been dating for nearly two years after Paris slid into Great’s DMs. The two are very attracted to each other and feel their different personalities balance each other out.

But while Paris is ready to settle down, Great wants to take things slow. The couple are also dealing with trust issues, as Great has been unfaithful to Paris in the past. Great’s infidelities made Paris feel “not wanted” and “disrespected.”

On Temptation Island, Paris is hoping that Great can prove his devotion to by avoiding temptation. Great, on the other hand, is worried about Paris connecting with someone else and losing her for good.

Vanessa Valente (34) and Roberto Mal (24)

Vanessa Valente and Roberto Mal have been together for a year after meeting in a club on Latin night. There was instant attraction between the two, and Vanessa appreciates the way Roberto can handle her sometimes overbearing personality.

However, the two have a 10-year age gap between them, which has left Vanessa feeling like Roberto isn’t as ready to commit as she is. Vanessa wants to get engaged within the next six months, and her rushed timeline has Roberto concerned.

The couple are hoping that Temptation Island will help them get on the same page. But while Roberto is worried that Vanessa will find an older, more mature man among the singles, Vanessa doesn’t want Roberto to get physical with the single women in any way.

Temptation Island Season 5 Release Date and How to Watch

Season 5 will premiere on Wednesday, June 14 at 9pm on USA. However, fans will also be able to watch episodes on Peacock the next day. Temptation Island will air alongside the new dating show, The Big D, making for a very steamy Hump Day.

New Twists In Temptation Island Season 5

Fans who think they know everything about Temptation Island will find themselves surprised by the new twists in Season 5. In addition to the show’s first engaged couple, Season 5 contains new features to keep the couples even more on edge. At the start of the season, the couples will attend a mixer with all the singles, so couples can watch in real time as their partners flirt with new love interests.

The houses have also been fitted with a “temptation light,” which lights up any time one of the members of the couples gets physical with one of the singles. However, the temptation light doesn’t indicate who has given in to temptation, leaving cast members to wonder if it is their partner who is having a steamy moment with one of the singles.

With such interesting couples and so many new twists and turns, Temptation Island Season 5 is shaping up to be the most compelling and dramatic yet.

