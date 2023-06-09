Chanel Ayan Comes for Margaret Josephs on Teresa Giudice’s Podcast

In one of the more bizarre Real Housewives alliances, we have Teresa Giudice from Real Housewives of New Jersey pairing up with Chanel Ayan from Real Housewives of Dubai. The two have come together to gang up on Margaret Josephs.

Chanel has always sort of latched onto Teresa. She was all too excited when Teresa invited her to her wedding, albeit at the last minute. This camaraderie would certainly translate to a slight gang mentality.

Even though Margaret was invited to Teresa’s wedding, it seemed begrudging. Marge and Tre have always had a strange feud. Margaret’s said that Teresa takes everything as a personal attack, even valid questioning around her husband. But with all this in mind, it made sense when Chanel started coming for Marge.

Chanel’s uncalled-for remarks on Margaret

On Instagram, Teresa posted a promotional clip for her podcast with this episode featuring Chanel. In the caption, Teresa said Chanel was there to talk about “coming to my wedding and of course who she loved meeting and those she could have done without.” Now, if Chanel and Tre are so buddy-buddy, it’s not hard to guess what they’re really talking about.

The promo clip featured Chanel slamming Marge. She said, “I feel like if I was Margaret at that age, I [would] just want to be somewhere growing food, chilling, enjoying my life, and not just being involved with the young people, and like, have all this animosity. It shows like, when you’re so negative, it shows in your skin, man. It ages you. It’s so bad.”

It’s worth noting that Teresa is only five years younger than Margaret. And while any Housewife calling out another for animosity is hypocritical, Teresa and Chanel ganging up on Margaret? The pot could not be more bitter.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion Part 3 airs June 13 on Bravo at 8/7c.

