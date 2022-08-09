Real Housewives Of Dubai’s Chanel Ayan Thanks Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas For “Last Minute” Wedding Invitation

I’m living for all the pictures, videos and tea coming out of Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas. While it’s only been a few days since they said “I do,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey OG has yet to say anything publicly about her big day. So for now, we just have to enjoy what we can get from the guests in attendance.

One of those guests ended up being a surprise to many of us. As reported by Page Six, Chanel Ayan from Real Housewives of Dubai got a last minute invite to the swanky affair. And she was thrilled about it. Chanel tweeted out after the event, “Congratulations Teresa & Louie! Thank you for inviting me to your wedding last minute!”

Fans noticed her dressed down attire, which is uncommon for the always fashion savvy model. She went on to explain in her tweet, “I didn’t have a dress or glam and I didn’t care one bit! I was honored to be there and be a part of your special day which is the most important thing!”

Chanel also gave one fan a thrill when she responded to their tweet about rumors that guests didn’t even get to eat. Chanel responded, “When she walked down the aisle goosebumps. She was so beautiful. Her daughters and family and friends was magical. Girl there was foooooodddddd everywhere. People need to be happy for others and kinder.”

The last minute invite likely came after a few expected guests ended up not attending. Most notably, Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. The always-at-odds family and RHONJ castmates allegedly had a blow up at the RHONJ finale taping.

According to sources, Teresa was allegedly pushing rumors that would “cause drama” in Joe and Melissa’s marriage. It’s also been reported that Joe and Louie have not been getting along, which was the nail in the coffin. While Tre married the man she calls the love of her life, Joe and Melissa posted what they were up to on social media.

In his Instagram Stories, Joe posed with Melissa’s family and some friends. He added the caption, “Blood doesn’t make you family.” Shady indeed. And to be honest, pretty thirsty. Let your sister have her day without overshadowing it with your petty fights.

Regardless, the rest of the RHONJ cast was there, along with plenty of Housewives from other franchises to keep Chanel company. Kenya Moore, Dorinda Medley and Ashley Darby were all at the over-the-top affair, just to name a few.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]