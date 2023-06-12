Denise Richards’ Daughter Sami Sheen Posts TikTok Preparing for ‘Sex Worker’ Job

It’s no secret that the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, 19-year-old Sami Sheen has an OnlyFans. In fact, we know Denise has one too. However, the details of Sami’s career are different than one might expect with two well-known actors as parents.

Both parents have dynamic pasts, and both have put themselves out there. Denise was a Playboy model, and Charlie was ‘winning’ with two live-in “goddesses.” However, both parents were likely surprised when Sami ventured into being an adult creator online.

Charlie made a reference to Denise’s house (he later changed his tune) and Denise said she didn’t know it mattered whose house it was, because Sami is an adult. A year ago, Sami had only posted five videos and already had 4000 subscribers at $19.99 month. Needless to say, her job pays well!

Behind the scenes TikTok

She recently released a TikTok of her getting ready – explaining the process and what’s next. The process to getting ready actually takes more time and thought than the process itself. “I know you’re probably thinking: ‘How the hell are you a sex worker if you keep [your breasts] censored?’ But trust me, I have my ways,” she explained.

She said, “I just get all pretty and then see what happens.” As to the getting pretty, she demonstrated he makeup choices in the video and said that she takes the time to shave her entire body. Albeit frustrated by the effort it takes, she’s going to laser to save the time.

Another aspect of her appearance she addressed, is her upcoming boob job. On not entirely showing this part of her body, she indicated, “I just want to wait until the girls are done so I’m fully confident with everything I’m showing.” This translates to – she’s okay with what she shows, but for her own reasons she’s not all that confident until she’s had an augmentation.

Sami enlightened us that the videos are the toughest content for her to make. She describes herself as awkward and that it can be felt through the screen. $19.99/month for self-described awkwardness. To each his own.

Denise has teased more time back on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. More Bravo, Bravo, Bravo when it airs – likely later this year.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED? ARE YOU A FAN? CAN YOU BELIEVE HOW MUCH MONEY SHE MAKES?