Jon Hamm Is a ‘Bravoholic’ and Shares His Favorite Real Housewives

It’s always rather fun finding out that A-listers are fans of reality TV. They say education is the great equalizer, but few things make a person feel as equal to celebs as finding out they enjoy the same content.

Indeed, reality TV is the ultimate TV comfort food. No matter how invested, an audience can tune in and let the drama wash over them. There really is a certain sense of joy in discovering a person like Amy Schumer has passionate thoughts on the Scandoval drama.

This week, it’s Jon Hamm in the hot seat. Fans might be aware that Jon already has some opinions about certain reality TV stars, going as far as to call some of them idiots. But this time, his remarks are a little more positive.

Jon Hamm’s guilty pleasures

Jon appeared on the Today Show to advertise his upcoming movie, Maggie Moore(s). His former Mad Men co-star, John Slattery, directed the movie and appeared on the daytime show with him. Anchor Savannah Guthrie told Jon, “I heard that you liked the Real Housewives franchise.”

Jon smiled and confirmed the rumor. When asked which shows in particular he enjoyed, he said, “Well, I’m a Jersey man.” John Slattery remarked, “Not what I thought you were gonna say.” He further expressed surprise in general that Hamm was a Bravo fan.

Jon further went on to say, “I’m a Vanderpumper. I’m a Beverly Hillsian. I like New York. We’ll see what this whole new New York thing is all about.” He’s of course referring to Real Housewives of New York Season 14’s soft reboot with its all-new cast.

Jon further justified his guilty pleasure by saying, “Andy Cohen’s from St. Louis, so I have to support the hometown.” When asked about other shows he might get into, he said, “It’s only a matter of time … It’s a vortex. It’s gonna get us all eventually.” Sounds about right.

