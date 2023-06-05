Below Deck Sailing Yacht Preview: Daisy Kelliher Struggles to Focus Amid Love Triangle

Bravo as a network was long overdue for a throuple on one of their shows. And no, there will be no such arrangement between Colin MacRae, Daisy Kelliher, and Gary King. However, Captain Glenn Shephard did avail our favorite sailing vessel, Parsifal III, for a group of charter guests that include a couple plus a boyfriend.

Such is one of the highlights of the rest of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season. The network released a teaser trailer on Twitter, and it doesn’t disappoint. Charter guests party like crazy, Gary is feeling jealous, and Daisy finds herself in a romantic conundrum.

Gary drops a bombshell

Gary drops a bombshell

Things may not all be smooth sailing on board the Parsifal III… here's what's still to come on this season of #BelowDeckSailing⛵

First off, there are aggressive charter guests. Captain Glenn has to flex his maritime law muscles with an unruly passenger. He is shown in one clip speaking to the group in question. In this franchise, we’ve seen captains having to deal with dangerous situations.

“The first moment I see anyone getting agro, they will be getting off the boat,” Captain Glenn said. Daisy’s sister Bonnie comes to pay her a visit. It’s hinted that Alex Propson will hook up with the chief stew’s sibling.

But of course, the real romance we are tuning in for is the one between Colin and Daisy. This is the first season Colin has come on board single, and goodness isn’t Daisy a lucky gal? The potential from the last episode’s kiss to what is to come is potent. But it seems, Gary throws a wrench in it all by revealing that he and Daisy had had sex. At least that’s what the clip has us believe.

Too little, too late

It starts with Daisy telling the First Mate, “You f–king could have had me a million times over and you didn’t want me. Now that you can’t have me, now you f–ing want me.” Gary then replied, “I think sex with you was amazing.”

Daisy is shown responding with a long expletive. And it seems the stress will get to her again. In one clip, Daisy is in the crew quarters completely overwhelmed. She said, “You’re both f-king with my head. I just want you both out of my f-king head.”

This potential revelation that Bravo would have us believe seems to dawn on Colin as well. In a clip from the confessional, the engineer stated, “The chemistry that they have, the way they look at each other, I thought it was all friends. It all makes sense now.”

Meanwhile, Gary is more concerned about his status with Mads Herrera. “You sleep with me every f–king night and now you hook up with another guy. How can I not be upset,” he is seen saying.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

