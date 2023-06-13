Fans Think They Spotted Bethenny Frankel in Ramona Singer Video Teasing RHONY Legacy

First, Bravo can’t decide whether it’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 5, or RHONY Legacy. Now, the fans can’t even decide who’s in the main cast.

Yes, Bravo announced that the next season of RHUGT would be a sendoff to the previous eras of the Real Housewives of New York. As part of this celebration, a few former New York Housewives have officially joined the cast with the likes of Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer. While many were excited about the cast, some fans found the chosen Housewives more forgettable than other options.

But just because that’s the cast we know of doesn’t mean there won’t be any surprises. Unfortunately, that hope leads to some unwarranted speculation. Ramona’s been hyping up RHONY Legacy for a while now, and as part of that hype, she’s been posting videos on her socials. But now, fans are running with a rumor thanks to a video that supposedly shows Bethenny Frankel in the background.

Did Ramona accidentally leak Bethenny on RHONY Legacy?

Exclusive: Bethenny Frankel seemingly joins #RHUGT trip with the #RHONY legacy cast!



Frankel is allegedly featured behind reality star Ramona Singer. The hat of the woman matches one worn by Frankel on her instagram — same height, indents, and rim!



Are you excited to see B? pic.twitter.com/XI03mCMj9o — Bravo Beez (@bravobeez) June 13, 2023

This rumor became popular on Twitter thanks to the Bravo Beez account. They featured a screengrab from Ramona’s video with the suspected Bethenny in the background. They compared this screengrab to one of Bethenny’s Instagram posts, showcasing her in a similar hat and sunglasses. They also, for some reason, claimed the supposed news as an exclusive.

While many users voiced their excitement, many others pointed out that it was more likely just Luann in the video. One user noted the hair was too short to be Bethenny. While that’s probably true, there’s no shame in hoping. Even before this video, it was already rumored that Bethenny would be a surprise guest for the season. And hey, as far as we know, she might still be.

The premiere date for RHONY Legacy has yet to be announced.

