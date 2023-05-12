Ramona Singer Promises ‘Big’ RHONY: Legacy Announcement on Monday

The last season of Real Housewives of New York was a doozy, and not in a good way. After rumors of racism and toxic behavior, the series was cancelled. Fans were not pleased when Season 13 didn’t even have a reunion to wrap up the poorly-received episodes.

The show was scrapped and a reboot was announced. Then fans were teased about an RHONY: Legacy type of show featuring the original members of the cast. Viewers speculated on whether or not the allegedly fired and usually problematic Ramona Singer would participate. Well, I think we pretty much know the answer now. According to Ramona, there’s a big announcement coming our way. Reddit user u/sxdkardashian did the Lord’s work and shared the news.

All aboard the Ramonacoaster

Ramona, Luann de Lesseps, and Dorinda Medley are celebrating Mother’s Day at The House of Blues in Dallas, TX this weekend. Apologies in advance to anyone in the Big D who runs into Ramona when she’s wine dry.

Prior to their show, the ladies sat down in a panel interview and some very interesting tidbits were revealed. When asked the latest update on Real Housewives of New York: Legacy, Ramona had something to say.

“You’ll find out next week,” and she added Monday will be the big day. I’m not entirely sure Ramona was supposed to say anything at all, but she only follows the rules in Ramonaland and we’re just living in it.

Dorinda shared, “We’re hoping for good news, right? I mean you’ve waited long enough.” Luann entered the chat, after about 2 packs of Marlboro Reds apparently and said, “The OGs are going NOWHERE.” Well alrighty then.

I’m guessing this may or may not be a limited series in the manner of Ultimate Girls Trip, but anything is possible. We also get to look forward to Luann and Sonja Morgan’s potentially hilarious Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake coming in July.

It looks like we’ll know more on Monday unless Ramona opened her mouth too soon and blew it for everyone else. And it would not be the first time that happened, so try not to get too excited.

