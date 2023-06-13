Shereé Whitfield Thinks Kandi Burruss Needs to ‘Put Her Foot Down’ With Mama Joyce

The tale of Kandi Burruss and Joyce Jones is a strange one. While the Real Housewives of Atlanta star has done very well for herself, it seems she lets her mother walk all over her and her husband, Todd Tucker, despite Mama Joyce’s repeated toxicity.

And through it all, Shereé Whitfield had a front-row seat. She’s seen Kandi bothered by her mother’s comments over and over again. But she’s also seen Kandi buy Joyce a new car, regardless of her behavior.

Despite moments of apparent healing, it seems Mama Joyce continues to steamroll Kandi and Todd. Shereé had the opportunity to discuss the situation on Watch What Happens Live.

Shereé gives Kandi a wake-up call

A couple of virtual fans video called into the show to ask Shereé the following: “Like Kandi, do you agree that Mama Joyce speaks the way she does about Todd to play into that mean mother-in-law schtick? Or do you think she actually doesn’t like Todd?” It’s a decent question; with any reality star, a viewer has to wonder if they play up their role for the cameras.

Shereé responded, “Why she would play into a character — I think that she actually doesn’t like Todd. It’s been a long time, yeah, to be playing,” Andy Cohen laughed along and agreed to that answer. Shereé went on, “I think that Kandi needs to talk to her mom, though. She really needs to put her foot down.”

Commenters agreed with Shereé’s assertion, with one saying, “WE ALL KNOW KANDI GONE LET THAT LADY DO WHATEVER TF SHE WANTS.” On the other hand, some commenters asserted that Shereé didn’t have the standing to talk to Kandi, given that Kandi is apparently “About to win a Tony and Emmy.”

Regardless of how the fans are divided, it’s rather sad watching the dynamics unfold between Kandi, Joyce, and Todd. It’s even sadder knowing that Mama Joyce isn’t playing a character.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE THAT KANDI SHOULD PUT HER FOOT DOWN? OR IS KANDI DOING JUST FINE AS SHE IS?