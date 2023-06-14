Bo Dietl Threatens Joe Gorga After RHONJ Reunion: ‘Ask Your Friends About Me’

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 may be over, but the tirade of Bo Dietl (started by Luis Ruelas) continues to haunt us. Teresa Giudice’s new man brought this shady private investigator into the orbit of the show and it’s taken a dark turn ever since. Honestly, I’m scared at how many times I’ve written about Bo Dietl. I’m just a lonely keyboard warrior — please spare me from your arsenal.

Bo Dietl was the main topic of conversation during the RHONJ reunion. The majority of the cast had negative things to say about the private investigator, who they believe Luis hired to dig up dirt on them. Although Luis self-admitted to doing so (On camera! Twice!), he walked it back at the reunion. To no surprise, no one besides Tre was buying what he was selling.

Following the RHONJ reunion, Bo Dietl has come out of the woodwork. As I expected, he’s even more of a frightening presence than Mr. Pajama Boy. Bo Dietl took a break from digging up RHONJ dirt to call into a radio show and absolutely annihilate Joe Gorga. His tone was giving RHONJ Christening and that hot-headedness is not the kind of energy we need to heal after a tough season.

Bo Dietl is the epitome mob movie villain

Let’s set the scene for Bo Dietl’s tirade, which was graciously reposted by @leta_bitchknow on TikTok. Bo sounds like the private investigator/fixer that would be in a classic mob movie. Upon researching his IMDb page, I did discover that Bo Dietl, in fact, has an acting background. The man literally portrayed himself on Wolf of Wall Street if that gives you an idea of his personality. If I was Joe Gorga, I would be very afraid.

Bo Dietl called into the radio show to “clean up a little homework” from the RHONJ reunion. He used several demeaning terms toward Joe Gorga, including one too offensive to type, along with “little punk.” He accused Joe Gorga of lying about Luis hiring him to dig up dirt on the RHONJ cast. “As far as me doing any other personal investigations for Louie other than the cast members, that’s none of your business you little punk,” he said toward Joey. He sounds exactly like someone that would get along well with Luis.

His rant ended in what sounded like a threat toward Tarzan. He said he’d do an investigation on Joe Gorga for free, not funded by Luis if the RHONJ star doesn’t stop calling him a “liar.” It only got more absurd from there. “You might go to the gym, watch your little muscles, but muscles doesn’t give somebody balls,” Bo Dietl proclaimed. “Why don’t you ask some of your friends about me? I’m the wrong guy to mess with.” I’m channeling my Dolores Catania energy by wanting nothing to do with this situation. On the other hand, Joe might want to hire his own security if he’s got Bo Dietl on his case.

