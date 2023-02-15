Real Housewives Of Miami Star Larsa Pippen Says Marcus Jordan Is Her “Forever Valentine” In Social Media Post

Larsa Pippen has been single for a minute. Fans of Real Housewives of Miami have watched Larsa go from marriage and divorce to uncoupled and dating. She has been papped with a few people since her relationship with NBA legend Scottie Pippen ended, but it looks like Larsa’s latest paramour might stick. Or will it?

In September 2022, Larsa started showing up in pics with Marcus Jordan. Marcus is the son of another NBA legend, Michael Jordan. Fun fact–when Scottie and Larsa married back in 1997, Marcus was 7 years old! I love fun facts! At the time, Larsa issued denials to the press when asked if she and Marcus were an item. Last month the couple became “Instagram official”.

While Larsa has been reluctant to share a lot about her personal life on RHOM, she is definitely spilling her tea on social media. She and Marcus shared a sweet post on Valentine’s Day and it made quite a statement. Page Six has the details.

Are things that serious between Larsa and her man? If they aren’t, she at least wants you to think so. On Instagram, Larsa shared a photo of herself and Marcus on the beach and wrote, “My forever Valentine.” Forever as in forever forever? Or forever as in her marriage to Scottie forever? I feel like this is a fair question because “forever” means a lot of different things to famous people.

Marcus posted a pic of Larsa on his Insta holding flowers and captioned it, “Three words, 8 letters.” I guess this is the cool person way of saying “I love you.” Wow, it must be true love if BOTH parties are declaring their devotion. We all know if it doesn’t happen on Instagram, it’s not happening at all.

All of this mutual affection begs the question if these two are in it for the long haul. They certainly have some obstacles to overcome. Not only is there a 16-year age difference, Scottie and Marcus’ dad have a touchy relationship.

But could you imagine if Larsa and Marcus got married? She would be Larsa Pippen Jordan. If you don’t follow sports, allow me to compare this in a better way. In music terms, it would be like my name was Allisun Van Halen Le Bon. Oooh, I might ask my boss if she can change my byline.

Here’s what. If Marcus and Larsa go the distance, more power to them. But if Larsa is going to blast their business on HER social media where she can control it, but not share this part of her life on RHOM, that’s annoying. Viewers are becoming increasingly less tolerant of Real Housewives who are picking and choosing what they want to put on television after voluntarily signing up for a reality show.

It remains to be seen how Larsa and Marcus will develop their romance. We love a happy couple and it certainly will be interesting. Can’t wait to see if Marcus will appear on RHOM or if Larsa will at least talk about him. Larsa’s Valentine’s Day post definitely raised some eyebrows. If nothing else, at least you can see her feet for free.

TELL US- DO YOU THINK LARSA AND MARCUS ARE IN IT TO WIN IT? DO YOU THINK LARSA WILL TALK ABOUT HER RELATIONSHIP ON REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI? HOW LONG DO YOU THINK THIS COUPLE WILL LAST?

[Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images]