Phaedra Parks’ Ex-husband Pleads With Judge to Terminate Probation Early, Prosecutors Fighting Request

It appears that fired Real Housewives of Atlanta star and hired Married to Medicine star Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband has fulfilled his debt to society. RHOA fans remember Apollo Nida’s relationship with Phaedra, the secrets they may or may not have shared, and his eventual prison stint.

Phaedra who likes to perch on the highest of horses, doesn’t mind if her man has a criminal past. In 2014, Apollo was sentenced to eight whole years in jail for … fraud. He was accused of washing over $2 million via a series of financial accounts. Now Apollo claims he has turned his life around and wants to be relieved of parole, but prosecuting attorneys are saying nope. Radar has the details.

He’s changed – he swears!

Apollo is begging a federal judge to wipe out his five-year probation earlier than expected. He claims to have completely turned his life around for the better since serving time.

After snitching on his fellow business associates, Apollo took a plea and avoided 30 years in the slammer. He completed his time in the pokey and was released in May 2019. His probation was a five-year term and should be completed in 2024.

In 2022 Apollo petitioned the courts to request terminating the remaining time on probation. He advised he was putting extreme effort into working hard to revamp his life. However, the parole restrictions allegedly prevented Apollo from blooming into a full flower. At that time he was shut down by the judge.

He’s trying again …

New court docs show Apollo is once again seeking to end his probation. Because sometimes being told no once simply isn’t enough, I guess. The papers state Apollo has successfully transitioned back into civilian society and is sick of the restrictions. This falls under the “if you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime” umbrella.

Apollo has coached a youth football team and applied with the Atlanta Public Schools to volunteer. Additionally, he “maintained a stable residence with his now-wife and has successfully transitioned into society. He has also established a great relationship with his children and spends time with them regularly.”

His attorney shared that all of Apollo’s drug tests have been negative and he “has maintained a positive attitude and demeanor.” I’m sure we’re all happy to hear threatening women in a garage are things of the past.

The lawyer added, “Mr. Nida has taken advantage of opportunities to better himself and make better life choices, has become a very hard labor worker, and now a television actor who has successfully reintegrated into society. This is clear and cannot reasonably be debated.” Furthermore, Apollo has “consistently made restitution payments and is not likely to re-offend.”

Prosecutors thanked him for trying but said hell no. They responded Apollo was a key part of the fraud scheme and he still owes money in the $1.9 million restitution. Despite this, the government acknowledges Apollo does make regular payments and pays more when he receives larger checks. The prosecution also suggested staying on probation will make it less likely for Apollo to re-offend. A judge has yet to decide on the matter.

