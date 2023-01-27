Real Housewives Of Miami Star Nicole Martin Checks Larsa Pippen For “Staged” Dates; Says “Bring Your Boyfriend On”

On behalf of fellow Real Housewives of Miami viewers, I would like to thank Dr. Nicole Martin for finally showing up to work. There is no second season slump for this woman. She found her voice and has a whole attitude to go with it.

We’re halfway through Season 5 and once again Nicole has had it with Larsa Pippen. These two never really warmed to each other. Last year Nicole was convinced Larsa tried to interfere in Julia Lemigova’s marriage. This season Larsa wants to start something with Nicole. Be careful what you wish for because you just might get it.

According to Page Six, shots have been fired from the mouth of Dr. Nicole. Larsa and her man Marcus Jordan should assume the duck and cover position. On an episode of Betches’ Mention It All podcast, Nicole had some thoughts about Larsa’s hook-up relationship with Marcus. She asserts that despite having a highly public romance, Larsa “fabricated” dates while cameras rolled during production.

Nicole said, “Bring your boyfriend on — your real boyfriend — the one you’re getting caught taking pictures with.” Don’t worry, she wasn’t done. “Let be honest, she’s [Larsa’s] got four grown kids, she’s got an ex and they are co-parenting — you don’t see any of that,” Nicole added. “Instead, you see some date that you know is staged.”

Basically Nicole thinks Larsa is as fake as her… hair and shows nothing of her actual life on the reality television show she willingly signed up for again. “Girl, you need to step up and share your real life,” Nicole quipped.

Well, I hope Nicole has nothing in her closet that shouldn’t be revealed. Now that she’s out here on the streets making big noises about being real and showing everything, the same will be expected of her. In Larsa’s defense, she only recently became official with Marcus and it’s possible the man does not want to be on a Bravo show to become reality television fodder.

It isn’t over for Larsa and Nicole and we have more episodes to go. It’s doubtful Marcus will show up any time soon, but Larsa probably isn’t done with Dr. N. Once again, hopefully there’s nothing in Nicole’s past she doesn’t want coming out. You can’t burn Larsa and crow from the rooftops about being real unless you’re ready for the hot seat.

