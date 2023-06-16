Shannon Beador Opens up About John Janssen Split

Reportedly, we’ll be seeing a lot of Shannon Beador’s now ex-boyfriend John Janssen on Season 17 of the Real Housewives of Orange County. But now we’ll be viewing their relationship with a touch of sadness since they broke up shortly after filming ended.

On June 14, Shannon was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Andy asked her, “Can you tell us what happened with John Janssen because you two are a hot topic this season? It’s ironic that the season ended, and then you guys announced your split.”

“Actually, he broke up with me a week after filming,” Shannon answered. “That’s why I use the word ‘blindside.’ As you watch the season, you’ll see how our relationship progressed.”

Shannon “rode hard” for John

“You ride so hard for him,” Andy observed, “and you ride so hard for the relationship in the season.”

“I don’t want to upset you,” the Daddy Diaries author added, “but you really did. So when [the breakup] happened, I was just so upset on your behalf. You cried some real tears.”

“I did, for quite some time,” Shannon agreed. “We kept it under wraps for a couple of months ’cause I wanted to process it myself. I didn’t speak to him for about six months. [But now] we’ve run into each other, and we’re friendly. We’ve actually been to dinner.”

“We’re never getting back together,” Shannon clarified, but she’s hoping to “maintain that friendly relationship.”

“Why did he break up with you?” Andy pressed. “What did he say?” Ouch, Andy. Be careful probing those fresh wounds.

“He just said, ‘I love you, but we’re not right for each other,'” Shannon shared. Wow. I’ve got to give John points for getting straight to it, as painful as that must have been for Shannon.

“Wow, I’m sorry,” said Andy, sounding truly sad for his friend.

“God has a plan,” Shannon told him. I hope he does, Shannon. You deserve some happiness. Shannon may be socially awkward at times, but I really believe she has a good heart, despite what Tamra Judge, her former bestie, may think.

And Andy agreed with me. “Let me just say,” he continued, “you deserve something great.”

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo and streams on Peacock the following day.

