Shannon Beador on John Janssen Split: ‘Never Going To Get Back Together’

Never say never? Shannon Beador interviewed with Page Six recently. During the sit-down, she insisted that she is finished with John Janssen. Sad news for the couple that seemed so right together. At least, that’s what is projected on the Real Housewives of Orange County.

Shannon and John’s romance was featured on the hit reality TV series since the couple started dating in June 2019. Fans cheered the romantic comeback for Shannon, who endured an unhappy marriage with David Beador.

Sadly, Shannon and John called it quits in November 2022, just after filming for Season 17 wrapped. And now, the mother of three confirmed that there is no chance of a reconciliation.

Shannon blames constant ‘bickering’ for the split

Co-stars Tamra Judge and Taylor Armstrong were present for the interview, which took place at Shannon’s favorite eatery, The Quiet Woman. “It was just a lot of bickering. There was no major [moment like], ‘Oh my God, you’ve got to walk away!’” Shannon revealed.

The Real for Real founder added, “It was just the bickering, bickering, bickering. And that’s not a way for anybody to live. We couldn’t get past it.” The former couple decided to keep their split under wraps until after the holidays. It was only in January 2023 that the public at large came to know of the break-up.

“I get emotional thinking about it,” Shannon admitted. “I was really not good.” She added, “I was devastated. We had broken up and I said, ‘Can we please not talk about this publicly?’” “Because it was the holidays and I wasn’t ready to deal with it,” she continued. “I needed to let it sink in before people knew.”

The RHOC star was “grateful” for John’s discretion. After dealing with the initial shock, Shannon spent a week at The Golden Door Spa in San Diego. The stay at the luxury resort helped the “blindsided” Housewife heal. She even agreed to a date that turned into a four-month-long romance.

“I did come back and I got introduced to a person and I didn’t want to go, but we went to dinner and we ended up dating for four months. And it was good,” Shannon revealed. “We’re not right for each other, but I had a good time.”

Still friends?

However, Shannon and John remained on good terms since their split. Though that’s not an indication that they may reconcile. Shannon maintained they were, “never going to get back together.” “As soon as either of us are in a relationship, that of course is going to go by the wayside,” she acknowledged, “And I would prefer not to be bitter.”

Why did the topic come up? Well, it turns out that John accompanied Shannon for a recent taping of Family Feud. This included an overnight visit, during which the former couple shared a hotel room. Tamra was traveling with her husband, Eddie Judge. She supported Shannon’s decision to bring John.

“I didn’t have anyone to bring and I didn’t want to go alone,” Shannon explained.

Catch the new season of Real Housewives of Orange County on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

