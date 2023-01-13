Shannon Beador Thought She And John Janssen Were Close To Getting Engaged Before He Broke Up With Her

Shannon Beador is going through another breakup breakdown. The Real Housewives of Orange County star recently announced that after almost four years together, John Janssen ended their relationship. Shannon was shocked as a week prior, the two were filming for Season 17 and everything was fine. In fact, according to Page Six, Shannon thought that wedding bells were just on the horizon.

After the break-up announcement, Shannon appeared on Jeff Lewis Live to dish even more dirt. She doubled down that she felt secure with John all throughout filming RHOC Season 17. In fact, one of the final scenes they filmed before the breakup gave her hope for commitment in their future. “John and I filmed together and it was great,” Shannon said. “I got teary-eyed with the words that he was saying. I just thought whatever the next step is, we’re gonna take it.” Poor Shannon. As you might have expected, she was sobbing through the entire interview.

Even though she saw a future with John, Shannon doesn’t see herself going back into that relationship. “It’s over,” she stated. How do we know she’s serious? Shannon hasn’t tried to speak to her ex since the beginning of December, which is atypical for her. Good– Shannon should be done. She is always with men with commitment issues a la David Beador. And we all know that she definitely held onto that relationship way too long.

Shannon is a single lady, and she’s back hanging (and filming) with the Tres Amigas. Vicki Gunvalson also recently went through a breakup so the two can be partners in crime. However, Shannon added that she doesn’t plan on picking up guys while whooping it up at the bar. “I don’t want to meet anyone that hangs out at a bar,” she added. OK, cryptic much? It’s safe to say Shannon won’t find peace, love, and a happily ever after during a night out at The Quiet Woman. Only time will tell what Shannon’s next steps will be, but they’ll probably include many trips to Dr. Moon.

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]