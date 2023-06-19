‘I Don’t Shed Fake Tears Like Some’: Larsa Pippen Shades Real Housewives of Miami Cast

Larsa Pippen is back at it again with unoriginal insults. But credit where credit is due, Larsa is arguably one of the most iconic Housewives.

She appeared on Real Housewives of Miami all the way back in 2011. After the show took a break, she was invited back for the Peacock reboot, and it doesn’t look like she’ll be going anywhere anytime soon.

Larsa has always been a sure-fire way to draw conflict to the show. Whereas, some feel the newer Housewives like Dr. Nicole Martin and Guerdy Abraira don’t have much to do in the way of a story.

Is Larsa getting petty (again)?

Well, just leave it to Larsa to give them some story. Larsa went on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast to promote her own podcast, Separation Anxiety. While there, she said, “I don’t shed fake tears like some of us.” When pressed for names, she simply said, “The person that’s calling me fake.”

That presents two candidates, Nicole and Guerdy. Nicole gave Larsa a mirror on which was inscribed, “Mirror, mirror on the wall — who’s the fakest of them all?” Meanwhile, when Guerdy was on the same podcast, they asked her whom she thought the fakest Housewife was, and she had to agree that it was Larsa.

Larsa was quite surprised by Guerdy in particular. “I’ve always been cool with Guerdy,” she said. But things amped up when Larsa clapped back. Larsa attributed the comments to a divide between the new and former Housewives. “I feel like a lot of times the newbies are kind of frustrated because the OGs, we’ve had this long relationship.”

It’s understandable that the new Housewives would be frustrated. Many faced harsh criticism when they first appeared on the show but have since found stronger footing. As for Larsa and Guerdy, the two dropped any tension when Guerdy was diagnosed with breast cancer. “When something big like this happens, it really puts everything into perspective,” Larsa said.

Real Housewives of Miami is expected to return later this year.

