Real Housewives of Atlanta has officially made its triumphant return for Season 15. After truces were made, fans are wondering what the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 Episode 8 release date and time will be. There is plenty of drama to unpack already in this season, but even more on the way. This is when you can watch the next episode on Bravo.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15, Episode 8 will air on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 9pm E.T. on Bravo. The episode will also be available to stream on Peacock following its original broadcast.

Marlo Hampton continues to cause trouble for some of her castmates. Many are so bored of engaging with her, that they’ve given up trying altogether. Kenya Moore is among those who don’t have any time for Marlo. Drew Sidora is another. With Kandi Burruss also close to unleashing on her in previous episodes, Marlo Island is looking pretty lonely.

Fortunately, she has the likes of Sanya Richards-Ross and Shereé Whitfield in her corner. They think that there is a side to Marlo that everybody can enjoy. When Marlo is being unnecessarily cruel, and banging on hotel room doors where children are sleeping, however … that’s hard to see.

Still, there has been some progress. Kandi no longer wants to headbutt Courtney Rhodes, and that’s something that can be celebrated. Let’s hope their civil relationship lasts.

Next time: Marlo is going on a date, and Drew is asking for an apology. Elsewhere, Kandi is getting into it with Shereé.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE CURRENT SEASON OF RHOA? IS IT GIVING ENOUGH? ARE THE LOW RATINGS A SIGN OF A MAJOR CAST SHAKE-UP ON THE WAY?