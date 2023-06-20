Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 Episode 12 Recap: Small ‘D’ Energy

When last we left Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher had just revealed to Engineer Colin MacRae that she and First Mate Gary King had slept together.

Colin had said, “My heart’s telling me, live in the moment and enjoy what you and Daisy have, but my brain’s telling me, just stay out of it. It’s got trouble written all over it.” And he was still upset that Gary had lied to him.

“The last thing I want,” Daisy admitted to Colin, “is anyone to be hurt or friendships to be affected.”

“You don’t often hear Daisy say sorry or admit that she’s done something wrong,” Colin interviewed. “So I know Daisy cares about me because she feels remorse. It’s just a hard pill to swallow. I have true feelings involved.”

To Daisy, Colin said, “I’ll be fine.” And they parted with a hug and a smile.

Alex and Mads admire fish on the night shift

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Season:4 — Pictured: Alex Propson — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

Deckhand Alex Propson was on the night shift again. Rather than doing his job, he was hanging out with Junior Stew Madison “Mads” Herrera, looking at fish in the water next to the boat.

“See these big fish?” he told Mads. “They’re trying to eat this school of fish. See all the little ones swimming?”

“Wow!” she said. “You have a whole aquarium show.”

Alex admitted he was “nerd[ing] out on this stuff.”

“Don’t get me wrong,” he told production, “I love working, but I would rather hang out with Mads. I consider this work-life balance.”

“I might get in there with a snorkel,” he told Mads. “Anchor’s not going anywhere.” Um, I wouldn’t recommend it, Alex. Didn’t Captain Lee throw a guest off his boat for going swimming at night? It’s not safe.

Chase throws Alex under the bus boat

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Chase Lemacks — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

At the end of his shift, Alex declared everything “done” and headed off to bed. When Captain Glenn Shephard got up, he made a quick inspection of the boat and decided everything was, in fact, not done.

“Can you do the scuppers forward on the flybridge, right in front of the wheel?” Glenn asked the other deckhand Chase Lemacks. “Should’ve been done last night. I don’t know why it wasn’t.” Because Alex spent more time looking at fish with Mads than doing his job, that’s why.

Getting dressed for the day, Gary commented, “I’ve never lost a friendship over a woman before. If [Colin’s] willing to throw our friendship away over this, then clearly I don’t mean that much to him.”

Meanwhile, Chase made a quick survey of the deck area and declared it, “Filthy.”

“Gary,” Chase called when the First Mate appeared on deck. “Come and take a look at something. Look under this table. That’s how the whole boat looked.”

“It wouldn’t bother me,” Chase added. “It’s just that Glenn comes to me, and he’s like, ‘The scuppers should be done by now.'”

Even though Alex said the guests didn’t go to bed until 2:30, he still should have had time to do the necessary cleaning after they went below. “It wouldn’t take longer than an hour and a half to give a thorough rinse to this boat,” Gary said.

“If I only had a few hours to clean,” Chase interviewed, “I’d focus on the obvious sh*t, like picking up crumbs of food off of the floor. I’m a little pissed off, because at this point in the season, Alex should know better. Gary should have told him what to prioritize by now.” I see another conversation with the First Mate in Alex’s future.

Colin and Daisy are friends again

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Season:4 — Pictured: Daisy Kelliher — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

Daisy went into the engine room to say good morning to Colin. “Thanks for checking on me [last night],” he told her. “It’s a big thing. We’re moving in the right direction.” At least he was smiling again, as he gave her a big hug.

As Daisy was serving their last breakfast to the guests, one of the men asked, “Can we just charter for one more day?”

“I would love for you guys to stay,” Daisy lied, ’cause you know she was looking forward to their night out. “It is [Junior Stew Lucy Edmunds’] university graduation, so we’re going to have a party for her tonight.”

Even though she passed her courses and was officially graduating, Lucy was a bit sad not to walk with her friends at the ceremony. “I might not be at my graduation, but that’s the life of yachting. I know I signed up for the job at the end of the day, so I can’t be upset.”

“I’m ready for tonight,” Lucy added. “I just want to have some shots and get drunk.” She’d better remember to put that safety shield up to keep her from falling out of her top bunk again!

“It’s your graduation!” Gary sang to Lucy, as he passed her in the hallway.

“Yep,” Lucy responded. “And I’m here washing dishes. Whatever, I’m okay.”

Goodbye to the guests

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: (l-r) Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Ileisha Dell, Chase Lemacks, Lucy Edmunds, Colin Macrae, Madison Herrera, Alex Propson — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

After docking the boat once more, everyone gathered to say goodbye to the guests. Overall, this was a nice charter with pleasant guests.

“It was amazing,” the primary guest told them. “And from the bottom of my heart, I just want to thank each and every one of you. [Chef Ileisha Dell], with you taking the time to make the Johnny cakes, it brought me back to my beloved Grandma Flo, who I know is in Heaven, just smiling down. Thank you, everyone!”

“And as a small token of our appreciation,” she added, handing a fat envelope to Captain Glenn. “Best yachting crew ever!”

Chase and Alex butt heads over the cleaning

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Alex Propson — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

As the crew returned to work, Alex joked with Gary, “Tell me how great I am!”

But Gary had bad news for Alex. “Chase was not happy this morning,” Gary told him.

“Were you upset with the boat this morning?” Alex asked Chase when he joined them on deck.

“It wasn’t the best,” Chase responded.

In a production interview, Chase complained, “F*ck me, man. I didn’t expect Gary to run to Alex and be like, ‘Hey, Chase said you suck.’ I mean, come on.” Chase, buddy, it’s Gary. This is exactly what he does. What did you expect?

“What part looked bad?” Alex asked.

“Food all over the sundeck floor,” he said. “[But] like I told Gary, you had like three hours max [since the guests stayed up late and got up early]. I said it’s not like I could be really upset with you.”

“Suck it up, buttercup,” Gary added.

Again, in an interview, Chase said, “It’s pissing me off that Gary’s making me look like a tattle-tailing bitch.” But isn’t that pretty much what you did, Chase? Just suck it up and tell him the captain called you out.

“It’s not like me being mad,” Chase explained. “It’s just prioritization of, like, where they’re gonna get up and sit [for breakfast] is spotless, you know what I mean? … just like advice.”

“Advice taken,” Alex grudgingly conceded. But he was still feeling resentful that Chase had ratted him out.

“I shouldn’t have to hear from Gary the way that Chase feels,” Alex complained in an interview. “Any time that I feel there’s a conflict, I tend to just talk to the person about it, and I would expect Chase and our head of department to do the same. But I think I’m just dealing with a lot of small dick energy.” Okay, then. Alex would rather blame his co-workers’ penis size than the fact that he was fish-watching with Mads instead of working. Good call, Alex.

Show me the money

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: (l-r) Gary King, Alex Propson — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

“What a fun charter group that was,” Captain Glenn said when he gathered the crew for the tip meeting. “I thought the service was really good, so I just want to say kudos for that. Ileisha, that Caribbean dinner, they were raving about it. Well done.”

After encouraging everyone to keep their “foot [on the] pedal,” Glenn announced the tip was $20,000 US, breaking down to $1,957 euros each.

Later in the galley, Chase was waiting for Ileisha to finish up so she could go sit in the “cold tub” with him. Chase has a little crush on Cheffie.

“Chase is a sweetheart,” Ileisha interviewed. “He’s good-looking, he’s tall, he’s got a good body, but my boyfriend has all of those things as well. It’s always tough to do long distance, but, no, I’m pretty loyal.” Quickly correctly herself, she added, “‘Pretty?’ I mean, I am loyal.”

Daisy checked in with Gary. “How are you and Colin?”

“I don’t know,” Gary admitted. It seemed that Colin had been avoiding Gary since he found out that he and Daisy had slept together.

“I was thinking of having a chat with you both,” Daisy suggested.

“Oh really?” Gary asked in surprise. “No. We don’t need to do that. No, no, no, no. I think it’ll blow over.”

A grad party for Lucy

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Season:4 — Pictured: Lucy Edmunds — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

Since Lucy was feeling sad because she was missing her graduation ceremony, Daisy and the crew set up a party for her, and even had her family on Facetime to join in the celebration. They had a congratulatory sign, balloons and even a cap and gown for the junior stew.

“This is the nicest thing anyone’s ever done for me,” Lucy said. “I have my family there, my 91-year-old granddad and my gran. This is going to be so special to me, my whole life.”

“All right, I’m gonna get pissed [drunk],” she told her family. “Love you!” Time to head out for dinner.

Daisy tries to force a truce

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Colin Macrae — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

When the cabs arrived, Daisy announced, “Me, Colin and Gary in one cab. Everybody else in another.” Guess she’s going ahead with that chat after all.

When they were secluded inside the cab, boys in the back, Daisy in front, she said, “I thought it might be nice to spend some time together, and I just think we’ve kind of lost a bit of focus as we’re in this together and just want to remind us that we’re…”

“We’re a team,” Gary finished, even though he and Colin were avoiding making eye contact. “How do you feel, Colin?”

“This is a massive stitch-up,” Colin answered.

“I wanted time with my f*cking boys in the f*cking car,” Daisy told them, “and this was my time to do it.”

“I don’t think the crew night out is the right time,” Colin sang.

“I’m done,” Gary said.

In an interview, he added, “This van ride is awkward! Honestly, I don’t like having conflict with anyone, I’m not good with confrontation.”

Gary and Colin finally talk one-on-one

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Season:4 — Pictured: Gary King — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

Finally, at dinner, Gary told Colin, “Let’s go for a cigarette, you and I. Colin, you and I need to chat.”

“Oh, here we go,” Colin muttered.

“Okay, Colin, I’m gonna be honest with you,” Gary began. “I’m sorry I lied to you … but it was a catch-22 for me.”

“You’re a pussy,” Colin snapped back. “You should have f*cking just said the truth.”

But he’d made a promise to Daisy to keep it a secret, he reminded Colin.

“You should have said to Daisy,” Colin continued, “Hey, seeing that you and Colin are now hooking up…”

“Hindsight is a beautiful thing,” Gary went on. “I do realize that, and I’m sorry I lied to you in your face.”

“I would never have done that to you,” Colin said. “And that’s why I got hurt by our friendship.”

“I understand that,” Gary admitted. “Do I feel like a puss for lying to you? Yes. Is there anything happening between us? No. That’s the bottom line.”

“He hasn’t really respected mine and Daisy’s relationship,” Colin interviewed, “and it’s unfortunate. But I have to take everything he says with a pinch of salt. And I don’t know what to believe.”

“Listen, I’ve been a dick for the majority of my life,” Gary told Colin. “If I can keep one person’s promise, then let me show them that I can keep a promise. And then I lied to another friend about it … It was a lose-lose situation for me.”

Seeing that Colin and Gary were finally talking to each other, Daisy was relieved. “I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” she told production. “I am so relieved Gary and Colin are speaking to each other and … just move forward.”

Another drunken night in paradise

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Lucy Edmunds — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

When they returned to the Parsifal III, Gary and Lucy decided to take off their clothes and jump into the water next to the boat. “Sorry, Mum and Dad,” Lucy told production.

Now that things had been talked out, Colin and Daisy were back in his bunk, making out. Yay! I’m glad they’re still together. I’m stanning this relationship so hard.

Gary pissed off Mads by calling her “pathetic” when she ignored him because she was talking to her family on the phone.

Alex was once again incoherently inebriated. You want to sleep with that, Mads? He can’t even hold his head up, let alone try to have sex with someone. Ugh. So not attractive.

Chase was frustrated because try as he might, Ileisha has him firmly in the friend zone. Dude, she has a boyfriend and she isn’t going to cheat on him with you. You’re not that special. Give it a rest.

At 3:00 am, Daisy woke out of a sound sleep and thought Colin was Gary. “Gary, stop. Why are you in my bed?” she asked him. “It’s f*cked up.”

This did not go over well with Colin. “I’ve never, ever been mistaken for someone else in bed,” he complained. Oh, my God!”

“I’m not gonna lie,” Daisy told Colin. “I kept seeing Gary’s face.” Uh oh. That’s not good. Is she drunk? Is she still asleep?

“It’s a blow to the ego,” Colin interviewed. “I mean, maybe she’s actually thinking about him when we’re fooling around. I don’t know.”

“Bye,” Colin told the chief stew. And with that, Daisy returned to her own bunk in the girls’ cabin.

The morning after the night before

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Season:4 — Pictured: Mads Herrera — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

The next morning, Chase informed Gary that he called Mads “pathetic” the night before. Gary had absolutely no memory of having done that. He admitted to Mads that he didn’t remember anything about it and apologized to her, but she refused to accept his apology.

In the laundry room, Gary asked Daisy, “Did you and Colin hook up last night?” Dude, is that really any of your business? Why would you even ask that?

“We kissed,” Daisy admitted.

“Just a kiss?” Gary confirmed. “Just wondering.” Don’t wonder, Gary. If you want to be friends with Colin, just stay out of their business.

Running into Colin in the crew mess, Daisy told him, “When you have time, can I show you stuff in the guest area, please?”

“I’m not talking to you anymore,” Colin told her.

“Why are you not talking to me?” Daisy asked, shocked. Apparently, she didn’t remember mistaking him for Gary the night before. So she was either drunk or talking in her sleep. Oh, the drama!

Finally, Colin admitted, “I’m pissed off at you.”

“Why? What did I do?” Daisy asked.

“What you said last night in bed,” he told her.

“Oh, yeah,” Daisy remembered. “I thought you were Gary because the two of you were in my head. You’re both f*cking with my head.”

“This is unbelievable that you’re giving me this attitude, after saying something like that in bed with me,” Colin said, as Daisy tried to playfully wrestle with him. “Are you crazy?”

“I’m not thinking about [Gary],” Daisy explained. “I was like, where the f*ck am I? I didn’t know where I was.”

“You’re blaming literally everyone and everything else for what comes out of your mouth,” Colin accused her. “You need to take accountability.” That’s a little harsh, Colin. She was sound asleep and woke up confused about where she was and with whom.

Chase and Alex have a heart-to-heart

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Season:4 — Pictured: Chase Lemacks — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

“I want to talk to you about something actually,” Chase told Alex, while they were working on deck. “I want you to know that there’s been two days where, like, I gave feedback about, like, the night thing. The first time it happened, I asked Gary, ‘Can I just talk to Alex on my own?’ … And Gary was like, no, I want to have that conversation.”

Chase was concerned that Gary was making it look like he was trying to be a tattletale and get Alex in trouble. “Going forward,” Chase said, “I’m going to try to include him as little as possible.”

“It might be better if we cut out the middleman,” Alex said.

Alex interviewed, “We don’t need Gary. The only reason there’s tension between me and Chase is because Gary is mucking up the communication chain.” From now on, they would just talk directly to each other and leave Gary out of the loop.

Colin wants Daisy to choose

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Daisy Kelliher — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

“Colin, I’m sorry,” Daisy told the chief engineer.

“You’ve got to figure some stuff out,” he told her.

“I don’t,” she insisted. “It was all Gary f*cking this.”

“Don’t blame Gary,” Colin told her. “What I want is for you to figure out what you want.”

“I want you,” she told him. “I thought I made that very clear.”

“If you want someone,” Colin continued, “you’re not thinking about other people.”

Daisy explained that she was not thinking about Gary, but thinking about her two friends and the mess she was involved in. “If you want me and I want you,” she told Colin, “that’s the end of it.” And he agreed.

Charter #7 guests arrive

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Season:4 — Pictured: Ileisha Dell — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

While waiting for the new charter guests to arrive, Glenn gave his crew a quick pep talk about pushing through the rest of the season. “So we’re coming into the home stretch,” he told them. “So let’s stay positive.”

The new guests arrived and everyone was greeted with the customary glass of champagne. When Daisy presented a tray of oysters with gin, jalapeño and lime to the only male guest, he told her, “Oh, my God. I thought I loved you. And now I’m just, like, marrying you.” Cute.

As the guests were settling in with their drinks and marveling at the scenery, the anchor was dropped and the engines turned off. But shortly afterward, Gary noticed that the anchor seemed to be dragging, and they were drifting perilously close to another boat nearby.

As the deck crew readied fenders and the guests wondered if they were going to start their vacation with a crash, the dreaded words appeared on the TV screen:

“TO BE CONTINUED … “

