Brielle Biermann Admits Going Overboard With Fillers

It must be a tough situation for anyone to be the child of a reality star, and that goes for Brielle Biermann too. As the daughter of Kim Zolciak, it’s likely Brielle ended up with certain notions about beauty.

Yes, shows like Real Housewives of Atlanta have an effect on how their stars see the world. It’s not too much of a wonder that Brielle didn’t want Kim back on RHOA. With all the bullying received on and off the show? Please.

And unfortunately, that bullying translates over to Brielle too. She and Kim have been criticized for their plastic surgery and other work they’ve done. While Brielle has expressed regret in the past, it’s, unfortunately, the unfair beauty standards we impose that push her, Kim, and other celebrities to such options.

Brielle shares the mental cost of fillers

On her Instagram, Brielle posted a side-by-side with her from a few years ago and her more recently. In her caption, she wrote: “All I’m gonna say is if you start to get lip filler… Go to someone who will tell you no … At that time in my life (on the left) I had too many chefs in the kitchen…

“I went to too many injectors, none of which would tell me no! I would be injected, get used to the new size of my lips, and then think I needed more … I still love some filler but listen to someone who went through it… Do not get overfilled!” Too many cooks will spoil the broth as they say.

Many commenters had a holier-than-thou attitude, writing remarks to the effect of ‘We told you so.’ Others were more sympathetic, reminding everyone that businesses don’t usually turn away paying customers. Others said it was good to learn from experience. Hopefully, Brielle feels good about herself.

