Julia Lemigova’s Wife Martina Navratilova is Cancer Free

Real Housewives of Miami is coming back to Bravo and fans are anticipating the new season. We’re looking forward to seeing how Lisa Hochstein navigates her divorce. Viewers will also watch Larsa Pippen introduce Marcus Jordan into her storyline.

But two of the RHOM ladies were dealing with forces not controlled by drama or rumors. Julia Lemigova’s wife, Martina Navratilova, and Guerdy Abraira have been battling cancer. Guerdy has been keeping people advised of her status and Martina just provided a fantastic update on Twitter.

After a day full of tests at Sloan Kettering, I got the all clear! Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc- what a relief:)#byebyecancer 🙂 and yes, #fuckcancer !!! — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) June 19, 2023

Congrats to Martina and her family on receiving this amazing news. In January of this year, Martina received some pretty crap info regarding her health. She had Stage 1 throat cancer as well as an early stage of breast cancer. At the time she said, “This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I have got.” This comes after dealing with non-invasive breast cancer back in 2010.

Prior to Martina’s diagnosis, she and Julia had been thinking about adopting and adding some kids to the family. In lieu of the cancer, those efforts were sidelined so Martina could specifically concentrate on her health.

During the RHOM Season 5 reunion, Julia addressed Martina’s new journey. She told Andy Cohen, “When you’re adopting a child, it has to be about the child. And right now it’s everything about Martina and for her getting [healthy]. We’re putting it on hold.”

At this time, we don’t know if the adoption process will pick up where it left off, or if Martina and Julia will relax and enjoy some healthy good times. Either way, wonderful news for the champ.

