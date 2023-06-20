Real Housewives of Potomac Alum Monique Samuels Files For Divorce From Chris Samuels After 10 Years

The reality television curse has struck once again! Sad news for Real Housewives of Potomac alum Monique Samuels.

In October of last year, Monique and Chris Samuels shut down their relationship. They were married in 2012 and share three children. Monique hasn’t had Chris showing up on her social media since December 2022 and the couple mutually refrained from acknowledging their 11th anniversary. Now the plug has been pulled for good. People has the scoop.

Hopefully there is no “binder” on Chris …

Monique has legally filed to divorce her former football star husband. While she submitted a petition to request all of the documents to be sealed, it was confirmed she filed “a complaint for absolute divorce on April 14.” An “amended complaint for absolute divorce” was filed on June 15.

Chris no longer follows Monique on social media and he also unfollowed her company Not for Lazy Moms on Instagram. When they appeared on the first season of Love & Marriage: D.C. in 2022, it was pretty obvious there was trouble in paradise.

Both Monique and Chris denied they parted ways last October. At the time, Monique addressed the speculation on her Instagram Story. She said, “No better source than the actual source. Y’all already know how I roll. I give my own d–n exclusives.”

After appearing on Love & Marriage, Monique had this to say, “I hope that in a sense as we look back on the show it will strengthen our marriage and our bond and take our communication to another level.” Sounds like “another level” means “single.”

The divorce is currently still in progress and has yet to be finalized. A hearing has been scheduled for June 21, 2023.

