Andy Cohen Finds Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga ‘Refreshing’ Now the Gloves Are Off

Wait, wait! Let him finish. It does feel odd for Andy Cohen to use the word “refreshing” to describe the dynamics between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. After all, this is the guy who “lost his s**t” on Teresa at the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Reunion.

Indeed, after everything Mel and Tre have said about each other — not to mention done to each other — “refreshing” probably isn’t anyone’s preferred word. And after all the Season 13 Reunion bombshells, it’s hard to imagine anyone present felt refreshed.

But, Andy is one of the most trusted men in the industry. As a producer, he tends to know what he’s talking about, so let’s hear him out. He may have a point here in the end.

Andy Cohen’s take on Tre and Mel

In an exclusive interview with E!, Andy shared some of his thoughts on the Giudice/Gorga feud. “I thought there was something very refreshing about them this season co-existing to the point of everyone realizing how much they hated each other.”

The statement is, admittedly, a little unclear. Is he saying it’s refreshing that they could be around each other in the first place? Or refreshing that they finally got to the point of realization? Well, his next statement helped clarify, if only a bit.

“But they were around each other, so I think they can co-exist.” It sounds like he’s saying that it was refreshing for them to co-exist, despite the hate. Andy also expressed hope for the future, though the reunion ended with a “pretty negative” tone. “We’ll see. I don’t know, but we’ll see.” With everything said and their grievances aired, perhaps they can get on with their lives. But probably not.

