Andy Cohen “Lost His Sh-T” On Teresa Giudice While Filming Real Housewives Of New Jersey Season 13 Reunion

Poor Andy Cohen. After years of mediating between Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and everyone else, it appears he might have reached his limit.

Teresa has always been a favorite of Andy’s. He considers her table-flipping iconic and still replays the moment Tre bodily checked him with a smile on his face. But like the viewers, Andy has grown weary of the never-ending drama between Teresa and Melissa Gorga.

Melissa and Teresa’s brother neglected to attend her wedding to Luis Ruelas. Probably because Joe Gorga doesn’t want to witness the next man to financially and morally bankrupt his sister. But we’ve never seen a truly loving relationship between Tre and her sister-in-law. It almost seems like Teresa never forgave her brother for choosing another woman over her – and it shows.

Now that the sun is setting on Season 13, the reunion went as scheduled. But according to all reports, it was practically a crime scene. Now Andy is admitting he might have choked during a battle of wits where both participants were unarmed. Page Six has the details.

We’re used to seeing a Housewife walk out of a reunion when it gets too hot in the kitchen, but we aren’t used to seeing the host storm off. It looks like the ladies of RHONJ had Andy running off in search of a safe space.

After getting “annoyed” at Teresa during the taping, Andy almost ditched the whole thing. He explained this on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy. “There was a moment where I turned to Teresa [Giudice] – I apologized to her later – I didn’t yell at her – but I think I lost my s–t with her in a way that I haven’t maybe ever,” he said.

Andy added his response to Teresa “maybe relates to being the parent of a toddler.” He also admitted, “I almost walked off at one point.” Let’s all take a moment to empathize with Andy, being in the middle of Teresa and Melissa’s mutual word salads. I almost feel bad for him. Almost.

He didn’t say what specifically went down, but he gave vague details. “The level of – I won’t even say vitriol – I will say hate Teresa and Melissa [have], it’s, I mean the gloves are off I’ve never seen anything like it, and the way the two of them were going back and forth,” Andy shared.

Andy further said neither woman wanted the other to have the last word in their Battle at Pettysville. He added the reunion was both “monumental and upsetting.” Also “monumental and upsetting” is the fact that we are on year 12 of watching these women fight over the same things.

In addition to Melissa and Teresa doing their old routine, Andy said there are a “ton of new allegations” and “new material to get into” which means they “didn’t spend a ton of time rehashing” Teresa and Melissa’s relationship. It had previously been reported to Page Six that Teresa was “completely unhinged” and “out of control” during the reunion production.

So it sounds like everything is completely normal in Teresa and Melissa’s land. Aside from Melissa, Teresa also is in the middle of determining if Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge is an enemy. Tammy Sue wants to know if Luis looks better in Nonno’s pajamas or Nonno’s resort wear, and she isn’t afraid to ask. Stay tuned.

