Andy Cohen Says Replacing Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune Is His ‘Dream Job’

Andy Cohen is undoubtedly one of the best in the business when it comes to hosting. Not only that but he’s proven himself time and again as a savvy producer. Yes, the Watch What Happens Live host has had an all too accomplished career. But he apparently longs for one more thing.

Yes, Andy is one of the most wanted hosts in the industry. He’s engaging, funny, and generally able to keep his cool. Though he hasn’t always had the highest ratings and has had his fair share of controversial moments, his guests always seem to respond well to him, and just about everyone who interacts with him appears to find him a good guy.

The man is so quintessential that other late-night hosts have been accused of copying him. So, where’s a man supposed to go at that point? Well, turns out, Andy’s thought about it.

Could Andy Cohen pull off a game show?

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, interviewer Christina Garibaldi asked Andy to confirm a story she’d heard: “If you would ever take Pat Sajak’s place on Wheel of Fortune?”

“Dream job,” Andy replied enthusiastically. “I would love to. That would be incredible.

“Not only is a game show the thing that I haven’t done yet, but that is the … premiere game show. It’s really fun.”

With respect to Pat, Andy said, “I think that he is underrated. I don’t think people understand how hard it is to host that show and what a good job he does … He’s smart, he’s funny, he’s a great host; there’s a reason he’s been on for so long.”

He reiterated, “That would be a dream.” Then, when asked who else might be good for the position, he thought and said, “I don’t know, let’s keep talking about me.”

