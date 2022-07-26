Brandi Glanville Wants Andy Cohen To Host Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Reunion

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 has ended and it already feels gone too soon. Sure, Dorinda Medley’s blood pressure probably went down tenfold since the ladies vacated Bluestone Manor, with their bedroom snacks and shoes upstairs. But we all loved watching the beautiful disaster that came from it.

RHUGT Season 2 reunited us with plenty of Real Housewives from the past. While some of them have been gone a while, many things haven’t changed. Phaedra Parks is still the queen of confessionals. Vicki Gunvalson is still the equivalent of a feral Energizer bunny. Jill Zarin is forever her thirsty self. And Brandi Glanville is a drunk mess with a potty mouth. She knows it and wears it proudly. Honestly? Brandi makes good TV and she knows it, kudos to her.

Brandi was doing the most on RHUGT, but somehow she wasn’t the worst wife in the bunch. Sure, she got in plenty of feuds with her co-stars, from Dorinda to Taylor Armstrong. However, she formed unlikely friendships with faces like Eva Marcille and Tamra Judge. She made me crack up the entire time she was doing it, too.

Now that RHUGT is over, Brandi is back to begging Andy Cohen for another job. I kid, I kid (but not really). Brandi took to her favorite website for word-vomiting to publicly ask Andy to give the RHUGT Season 2 ladies a reunion. “I think we might need a reunion @Andy because 80% of UGT gals are all fighting again! For the first time ever it’s not me (for the most part),” Brandi wrote on Twitter. She’s like a poet with Twitter’s limited character count in her favor and likely a glass of wine in hand. Following her is like observing an artist completing their best work in their comfort space.

Brandi has a point — the girls are fighting and I want to see more of it. Tammy Sue clearly has some not-so-kind words for Jill after she accidentally announced her Real Housewives of Orange County return. Dorinda and Vicki will seemingly never stop finding something to fight about. There’s additional tension between Tamra and Vicki as a result of Teddi Mellencamp, of all people. The friends/soulmates/sisters are being tested yet again.

Come on, Andy, we have questions to be answered. He’s probably nervous to get this cast together because they’re going to read him down for sending them to Bluestone Manor instead of a tropical vacation like the other RHUGT groups. Oh, and he’ll have to probably tell Dorinda the truth that her pause might be longer than she’d like. Methinks these ladies wouldn’t hold back on ripping their former boss a new one, and I’d love to watch it all go down.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK RHUGT SHOULD HAVE A REUNION? WHAT WOULD YOU MOST LIKE TO SEE HAPPEN AT A POTENTIAL RHUGT REUNION?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]