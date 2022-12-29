Andy Cohen Slams James Corden For Copying His Watch What Happens Live Set

James Corden, who was in the hot seat back in October for being rude to the wait staff at a restaurant, just can’t seem to stay out of trouble these days. Now, Andy Cohen, host of Watch What Happens Live, is slamming the late-night talk show host for totally ripping off his set.

Page Six reported that on a recent podcast episode of Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, Andy demanded that he receive his flowers for playing a role in shaping late-night tv. “I think there has been a traditional idea of what a late-night talk show is, and I would argue that Watch What Happens Live redefined what the late-night talk show is,” he said.

For those who may not be familiar with the Bravo executive’s show, guests from different Bravo shows, along with celebrities, come to Andy’s clubhouse to take shots, throw shade, gossip about their co-stars, and sometimes even spill behind-the-scenes tea no one knew. One of the unique things about Andy’s show is that his set is insanely cool.

There’s a bar (yes, with alcohol,) an intimate live studio audience, live polls, and back in the day, Andy even had his dog there with him. In fact, WWHL was a “first” for many things — and Andy is making sure we know it.

“[WWHL] was the first bar on late night [then] James Corden got a bar,” he said. “James Corden kind of wound up…” he continued before being interrupted by Bruce, who added, “Ripping off your set.”

“There you go,” Andy responded. “I am so glad we’re still going. That [the show] is, like, great, copy my set … go with God.”

Later in the interview, Andy voiced his frustration about feeling left out of the late-night talk show host community. “I don’t feel totally part of the [late night television] group and I have been on late night TV for 13 years,” he said.

“Years ago, there was a big photoshoot that Vanity Fair did of all of the late night talk show hosts and they left me out of it, but they added in James Corden who wasn’t even on the air yet and Trevor Noah who had just started.” Although he was initially left out, Andy noted that Vanity Fair’s editor later apologized to him.

Whether he’s included in photo shoots or not, Andy has revolutionized how viewers consume late-night television. Truthfully, I don’t know the last time I tuned into a late-night talk show that wasn’t WWHL. Actually, Andy’s show is probably one of the ONLY, if not the only, late-night show that I watch.

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]