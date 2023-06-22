Real Housewives of New Jersey’s John Fuda Responds to Claims He Is a Felon

John Fuda didn’t make much of an impression during the latest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey. But boy did he make waves at the reunion by taking on Luis Ruelas. The reunion was a three part mud-slinging event. But John brought receipts on Luis’ alleged investigation of the cast. It’s just a shame the viewers never got to see them.

With the increased popularity comes the flip side of the coin. Haters started to look for dirt on John. And something came up from his past that peaked interest. Though it turns out that a lack of transparency led to a misguided smear campaign. The facts completely debunk the rumors.

Critical information was eliminated from the social media post

But John got a chance to reply after an appearance on the BravoBros Podcast. His response to the allegations that he had a prior felony conviction went viral on social media with a TikTok video of his response.

The following text was included in the video description, “Fuda is NOT a felon. The report conveniently left out that the charges were dismissed and the incident occurred when he was a minor.”

“I’m a felon. I’m a felon. Watch it,” John joked with his host.

The host asked, “Seeing all this come out and then other Bravo accounts have come out and said that they found evidence on the matter. We’d love to hear from you. Can you clear this up for us please?”

“I’m not a convicted felon. At all. So what they posted, They actually they left out the bottom of it. So there’s actually two more lines in the same exact report that says it was dismissed. So you know, like any other juvenile kid, I got in trouble when I was a juvenile. I got myself into a couple things, going through an adolescent stage. Got myself involved in a couple things, fights, and this and that,” John responded.

The obvious deletion of critical evidence is clear manipulation of the information. The overall public response was accepting of John’s explanation. And it seems he has cleared his him.

John concluded, “Someone took it, posted it, and left out the part where it says ‘dismissed’ to paint a picture of me. I’m not a convicted felon at all.”

