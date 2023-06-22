Savannah Chrisley Says God Saved Her From Father’s Day Pain

The Lord works in mysterious ways, or so they say. And former Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley may agree. It was under the Lord’s watch when both of her parents were put in jail, but that was largely due to their greed. I guess sometimes those “Christian values” take a pause when it comes to money.

The children of Todd and Julie Chrisley have been trying to continue their lives after they were jointly sentenced to a total of 19 years in prison. Savannah seems to be struggling the most, as she was granted custody of her little brother and young niece.

As special moments pass and birthdays pass, Savannah noted that the first Father’s Day without her dad was extremely difficult. Thankfully, the Lord stepped in and scaled back her suffering. Sassy explained on her Instagram Stories.

Savannah skipped a day

courtesy of @savannahchrisley Instagram Story

Savannah joined other members of her family in celebrating poor jailbird Todd on his first Father’s Day behind bars. In Sassy’s case, she was able to avoid most of the emotional trauma by flying and not getting thrown off the aircraft.

She shared a message on her Instagram Story which showed a text. It read, “I got on my flight on the 17th… I got here on the 19th… I skipped the 18th.” It continued, “I think that was God saving me from the hurt of Father’s Day. I skipped the day. The 18th didn’t exist in my world.”

Underneath the screenshot, she added, “God saved me from the hurt this year…” It really sucks the kids continue to be the victims of parents who are thinking more about their wallets than their kids’ future PTSD. Additionally, Savannah posted a photo of herself with Todd in honor of Dad’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day To the DAD OF ALL DADS!! What a blessing it is to call you my daddy. Love and miss you every single day! #fightthegoodfight,” she captioned the pic.

Along with Savannah, her brothers Chase Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley also showed Todd some love on social media. It’s too bad a completely preventable crime tore the family apart like this.

TELL US – DO YOU HAVE ANY SYMPATHY FOR TODD AND JULIE’S KIDS? DO YOU THINK THEY WILL EVER ADMIT THEIR PARENTS WERE WRONG?