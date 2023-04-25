Chrisley Knows Best Alum Savannah Chrisley Thrown Off Southwest Flight

The family of Todd Chrisley hasn’t been having an easy time since he and his wife Julie Chrisley began serving time in jail. The former Chrisley Knows Best couple were found guilty of multiple financial crimes and were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years behind bars.

The relatives they left behind are now suffering at the loss of their parents. The family seems unable to accept responsibility and continues denying any wrongdoing. The stress on Todd and Julie’s adult children has been overwhelming, as their daughter Savannah Chrisley now has custody of her brother and niece.

The massive life changes and subsequent inability to accept the truth are clearly impacting everyone. But Savannah’s existence has undoubtedly changed the most. She has admitted to struggling in the aftermath of her parents’ bad choices and now it appears to be impacting Savannah’s skills at maintaining her composure.

She was recently on a Southwest flight, returning home to Tennessee to care for her niece, Chloe Chrisley. Things weren’t going her way and she was unceremoniously bounced off the aircraft. Page Six has the details.

Okay, so Sassy went on a tirade against Southwest after being identified as an “unruly passenger” when she verbally battled a Southwest employee. She was flying from New York to Tennessee when an airline attendant checked her for not checking her bag. Savannah claims he “threw her off the flight” for outright refusing to follow the proper procedures.

As most disgruntled people do, Savannah immediately hopped on her Instagram Stories to share her plight with the world. She made a lovely little video explaining how this one man was just so mean to her. “Alright guys, so I officially know why everyone hates Southwest so much. I mean absolutely hates it — the worst thing in the entire world.” I’m not a frequent flyer, but I was unaware of any pre-existing damnation over Southwest Airlines.

She continued, “This man right here … um, awful. I went to board my flight to get on and he told me that I had to check my bag. I was like, ‘Okay, if you wouldn’t mind, I’m gonna take my bag on the flight, see if I can’t make it fit and if not, I’ll check it.’” Then Savannah proceeded to present this man’s face to the world in her clip.

The staff member, who is not currently in jail for lying to the government, stood his ground and called Sassy an “unruly passenger” for not complying with his request. Then the pilot of the plane stepped in to try and help out.

Allegedly the pilot advised the employee to “calm down.” Which is really not what you want to tell anyone in an aggravated situation. Captain Save A Chrisley also said “that he was going to find a place” for Sassy’s bag on the airplane. Savannah said, “The Southwest attendant literally looked at the pilot — the man who is flying our plane and is responsible for our safety, the most important person in the airline — and said, ‘Stay out of it … ma’am you’re not flying on this flight.’”

Savannah called the guy an “as-hole” and tried explaining she had to get home to her 10-year-old niece. But I’m guessing this man was beyond feeling sympathetic after being labeled an as-hole. She said, “And well, the Southwest attendant said, ‘I don’t care. So Southwest, you’re awful but not going to lie … your pilot was kinda hot.” Also awful? People who lie to their children about being guilty of crimes and as a result, their kids possess a sketchy sense of entitlement.

I’m not saying Savannah was wrong, but the video was pretty extra. Once she settled down, she popped back onto Instagram. Because I guess the family members she would usually whine to are incarcerated.

In Round #2, Sassy tried to cover her butt. “In case another story comes out, after he [the Southwest employee] told me he didn’t care if I got home to my 10-year-old … I told him that I hope he finds a better purpose for his life.” Everyone hopes the same for Savannah. You know, like stop humiliating yourself by continuing to profess the innocence of guilty people.

Then she brought poor Jesus into it. I feel like maybe Jesus wants to be removed from any Chrisley conversations going forward. “Maybe I shouldn’t have said it, but the devil came over me and Jesus did not come out.” To be fair, Jesus would have checked the bag.

Once again, Savannah made an attempt at relatability by mentioning she looked for other hot pilots when waiting for another flight back home. Then she posted a photo of herself looking like she had just returned from cleaning up after a natural disaster. The text on the photo read, “Southwest…. YOU WON” and a time stamp of 1:42 am.

I guess it’s safe to say Sassy will be staying far away from this airline. Hopefully, she makes it through these trying times without having further issues with her oversized baggage or airline employees who are clearly not fans of Chrisley Knows Best.

[Photo Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic]