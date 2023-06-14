Savannah Chrisley Admits ‘Marriage Scares Me More Than Kids’

Former Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley has had a crap 2023 so far, and there’s no way around it. Her show was canceled, both of her parents are in jail, and she has custody of two human beings.

Savannah has admitted to being troubled over how to proceed with her life. She’s reluctant to enjoy personal milestones while Todd and Julie Chrisley are incarcerated. Obviously, this would impact a future family, marriage, and kids of her own. Recently she shared what fears she is facing, and how to proceed accordingly. Sassy spoke about it on an episode of Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.

Kids are scary but marriage is scarier

Savannah had a previous relationship with Nic Kerdiles, which resulted in an engagement. She had a big diamond and a big smile, but all wasn’t well in SavannahLand. Sav and Nic ultimately broke up after “moving too fast” and Nic suffered a nervous breakdown at one point. She’s dated casually but was impacted by the aftermath of her ex-fiancé.

When thinking about marriage these days, Savannah said, “With marriage, it’s kind of like you’re giving over a part of yourself to someone, so they have the ability to hurt you.” She added, “It’s so hard because in the south, too, you experience this like [perspective of], ‘You should be married. You should have kids.” Okay, but it’s not just an “in the South” thing – we aren’t trying to gatekeep society’s barbaric relationship goals down here.

Is marriage on permanent hold?

Savannah continued, “And I say the thought of marriage scares me more than kids.” That is totally fair as she now has a lot more experience being responsible for someone’s life. “I don’t know if it’s maybe — and this is gonna sound so bad, but I think maybe because kids, you’re in control of, you know?” Okay, she lost me there but bless her damn heart.

“So if I were to have a kid, it’s my responsibility to take care of them and I make sure they get from point A to point B—all these things. But with marriage, it’s kind of like you’re giving over a part of yourself to someone, so they have the ability to hurt you. It’s a weird thing I’m still trying to figure out in my mind,” Savannah shared.

Hopefully, she realizes not all marriages will result in both parties going to jail for criminal actions. That said, Savannah also believes Todd and Julie were wronged by the US justice system. That is “hurt” but was also completely avoidable. Unfortunately, this is simply more of the process Savannah has to go through to start healing from her parents’ mistakes.

