Chanel Ayan Defends Kyle Richards Against Weight Loss Critics

Kyle Richards from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continues to clap back at her haters for claiming she’s using Ozempic to lose weight.

As most reality stars know, being on TV opens them up to many attacks from online users. Whether it’s about a problematic comment they made or unsolicited statements regarding their bodies, most Bravolebs have gotten some pushback. However, recent conversations about the popular drug Ozempic have taken things to a new level.

Several Real Housewives have had amazing transformations over the last few months. Viewers and social media users have noted it, with some alleging that the wealthy women have been receiving help from what we’re calling: The Land of Oz. In February 2023, Kyle clapped back almost immediately, calling the claims “frustrating” since it discredits the effort she puts into her rigorous workout routine. Additionally, the RHOBH OG has stated she’s slashed alcohol from her diet, which has played a big part in her health and wellness journey.

She’s continued to defend herself against the claims, and now the Real Housewives of Dubai’s Chanel Ayan has jumped in on the action.

The Queen of Dubai has entered the chat

Recently, Kyle posted a reel of social media photos to her Instagram, and some showed off the star’s popping muscles in the gym.

When one user commented that Richards was taking doses of Ozempic to tone up, Kyle politely told the critics to back off.

I have never tried Ozempic or any of those medicines so stop spreading lies. You don’t know me,” she wrote. “I’m sorry but you don’t get muscles from that so kindly [middle finger emoji],” Kyle continued.

Adding to Kyle’s comments, Chanel rushed to her defense with her own comment.

“Have you seen her muscles?” she said about Kyle. “She works out very hard. Nothing gives you that tight body. Please don’t talk on things you have no idea about and you don’t know her personally so say something kind or don’t.”

There’s been so much discussion about which stars are using Ozempic and which aren’t. Either way, Kyle and Chanel’s responses are a great reminder to those who are quick to pass judgment on others’ bodies.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in November.

TELL US – ARE YOU HAPPY CHANEL JUMPED TO KYLE’S DEFENSE? ARE YOU OVER THE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST KYLE?