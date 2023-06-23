Kim Zolciak Accuses Kroy Biermann of ‘Mental Abuse’ in Official Divorce Statement

Kim Zolciak’s mantra was always “ask, believe, and receive.” Sadly, unless she was asking for a pain-in-the-ass divorce, she must have been chanting wrong. Kim and Kroy Biermann’s love affair seemed to end overnight, but Kimbo alleges she’s been miserable for quite some time.

Amid speculation of physical abuse, substance abuse, and gambling abuse, these two have been reduced to petty actions and flinging insults. While neither have spoken publicly about their situation, the media has been all over their antics. Now Kim released an official statement, buckle up!

Kim finally speaks!

Kimbo spoke up via Celebuzz and sent followers on a nightmare of clickbait before getting to the bottom line. Obviously, the bottom line is the end of the road for Kroy and Kim.

The statement shared by Kim’s lawyer read: “The emotional and mental abuse Kim has suffered from this man [Kroy] for so many years has taken a toll on her and, most heartbreakingly, their children. Kim has always been an extremely devoted mother to her children; they are her entire world and she is always there to love and support them every step of the way.”

After allegations of Kim losing all of their money gambling and possibly being a danger to their kids, she’s over it. But a judge will decide Kim’s fate, not Kim’s attorney. The statement continued, “She refuses to allow Kroy to paint her as something she is not for his own gain. Kim looks forward to the day we can appear in court and solve these issues once and for all.”

Despite hours of televised documentation of Kim’s drinking, her gambling, and you know, leaving her children to go get massive cosmetic surgery, she is going for custody of the kids and wants the house too. Stay tuned, it’s about to get worse. TEAM KIDS.

