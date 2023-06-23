Teresa Giudice Takes a Dig at Melissa Gorga’s Sprinkle Cookies on Cooking Show

All right, time for a Real Housewives of New Jersey history lesson. Melissa Gorga joined the show back in Season 3. Melissa’s introduction came with Teresa Giudice’s chagrin. Right off the bat, it was clear there would be bad blood between the two.

Melissa, to her credit, tried to extend an olive branch. On Christmas, Melissa brought a tray of sprinkled cookies to Teresa. But the OG Housewife took it as a slight. She tossed the cookies and later exclaimed, “I threw them in the garbage! You know what my favorite cookies are? Pignoli cookies.”

More than anything, it seemed that Teresa took issue with the cookies being store-bought. Granted, she might’ve found a way to take offense no matter what. This moment became iconic within the show’s history, and the feud that spiraled from Season 3 still captivates viewers today. Well, it looks like Teresa hasn’t let this moment go.

The cookies still haunt Teresa

In a YouTube video posted to Tre’s channel, she showcased an Italian cookie recipe with her daughter, Gia Giudice. Once the pair finished frosting and sprinkling the cookies (which admittedly look quite good), Teresa said, “Don’t they look yummy? Not those store-bought ones. I’ll never do those. Not in our household.”

It’s hard to say what the most frustrating part of this is. For one thing, it feels rather annoying, petty, and even pathetic that Teresa would still be holding onto the cookie fiasco all these years later. But that’s assuming she was referencing Mel in the first place. Since she didn’t say anything about Melissa specifically, she has plausible deniability.

But assuming this was a slight against Melissa, what’s more frustrating is how the comment undercuts the moment with Gia. All the commenters can point out is how natural Gia looks — how much fun she appears to be having and how adoringly she looks at her mother. But of course, as with all things, Tre had to bring it back to the undying feud.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK TERESA WAS SHADING MELISSA? IF SO, IS IT PETTY FOR TERESA TO BE HOLDING ONTO THE COOKIE EVENT?