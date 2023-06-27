RHONJ’s Danielle Cabral Accused of ‘Reface Blackface’

A video posted by Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Cabral has resurfaced, and it’s not pretty. One content creator has gone so far as to brand it as “blackface.” The allegations were first leveled at Danielle back in March 2023, but the video seemed to go under the radar at the time. The TikToker, known as @popculturewithballs, reposted the clip on Twitter.

Did Danielle Cabral go too far?

Danielle used the Reface app for the video, which places the user’s face on top of a celebrity or famous figure. It then creates a video, blending that high-profile star with the user. Danielle did exactly that, but with the body of a Black man. This meant that her features were laid on top of a Black man’s face, essentially creating a digital form of blackface.

The content creator, also known as Krissy, took to Twitter to repost the video. “I’ve heard that I was brought up at the reunion,” she said. “Furthermore that it was Danielle’s husband Nate [Cabral] who brought moi up.” She says that this was the reason for reposting “his wife in Reface blackface.”

The RHONJ Season 13 reunion was such a mess of chaos, that it was hard to keep up with who was saying what. Nate’s alleged bringing up of this content creator didn’t make it into the final cut of the three-parter, but it is very possible that comments were made, and left on the cutting room floor post-edit.

Whatever the case may be, Danielle should probably think twice about posting these sorts of videos to social media in the future. She could also apologize for her ill-judged upload. It’s not clear when the original video was posted by Danielle, but whenever it was, it was a silly mistake to make, at best.

