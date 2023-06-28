1,000-Lb Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Shows Body Transformation After Weight Loss Surgery

1,000-Lb sister no more! TLC darling Tammy Slaton recently showed off the dramatic results of her life saving weight loss surgery. Tammy appeared on 1,000-Lb Sisters for three seasons alongside her sibling, Amy Slaton. The duo won hearts with their banter, their humor, and their antics.

But the show had a darker side. Tammy’s family feared for her life, as she continued to gain weight and refused to follow dietary advice from doctors. The 36-year-old was in dire straits before the 2022 bariatric surgery. She tipped the scales at over 600 pounds, and was dangerously close to being bed-ridden. After suffering a major health scare, during which Tammy stopped breathing and was put in a medically-induced coma, she finally got serious about losing weight. And the results are stunning.

Tammy is the healthiest she’s been in years

In a mirror selfie posted to Instagram, Tammy revealed the full extent of the weight loss. It was the first full-length picture she posted since having the surgery.

The reality TV star looks fantastic in a white floral maxi dress. Tammy changed her hair color to a red hue, and she is wearing glasses. Most noticeably, she is standing confidently without the aid of a wheelchair.

Friends and followers flooded Tammy’s social media with words of encouragement. She chose some of her favorites to repost to Instagram Story. One friend wrote, “get it girl! GIRL YESS QUEEN you look amazing!!!! I’m so proud of !!! It was not easy trust me I know but you did it!!!”

A second friend captioned the same picture on their page, “Proud of you Queen, you look fab.”

Fans of the show will know how critical it was that Tammy lost weight. Her quality of life is worlds better than it was on 1,000-Lb Sisters.

