Julianne Hough Ready for ‘Hot Girl Summer’

Dancing with the Stars has undergone a shake-up. The show will be returning to ABC but will also stream on Disney+. Host Tyra Banks will no longer flounce around the ballroom in her over-the-top gowns. She is out as co-host. And Julianne Hough is stepping in.

Julianne started on DWTS as a pro dancer. She left and returned in 2014 as a judge. In 2017, she turned in her judging paddle before popping up as a guest judge four years later.

“It is such an honor to be re-joining Dancing With the Stars as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of,” Julianne stated. And now Julianne is ready to embrace all that this summer has to offer. Page Six has the details.

How hot will Julianne’s summer be?

The newly minted DWTS co-host’s summer plans seem pretty tame. “I’m ready for friends and travel, and I guess that is a ‘hot girl summer.’ I don’t know,” she said.

But when it comes to her love life, Julianne put the brakes on. “No!” she replied when asked if her plans might include a summer romance.

In June 2022, Julianne finalized her divorce from her estranged husband, Brooks Laich. The couple announced their split in May 2020.

The dancer relocated from Los Angeles to New York City amid her divorce proceedings. “Everything is so accessible at any moment, and it’s a city full of possibilities and dreams and connection, and you can think really big here,” Julianne said.

“I love the people. I love the culture,” she added.

But there is one thing that dampens Julianne’s enthusiasm for New York City. Is the urine smell that bad? “It’s give-and-take. You pay for certain things. You compromise on other things. Yes, the smell’s not very good,” she stated.

I’m crossing my fingers that Julianne finds some time for a steamy summer fling.

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars will premiere this fall, Mondays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.

