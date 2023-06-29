Captain Sandy and Captain Lee Still Haven’t Spoken After Below Deck Drama

Tensions were running high between two of Below Deck’s most iconic captains. Captain Sandy Yawn and Captain Lee Rosbach had some drama before Lee was released from Bravo. Fans discussed their clash on social media, with many taking sides and debating who was right.

During season 10 of Below Deck, Lee was temporarily replaced by Sandy while he took care of health difficulties. After Sandy made an executive decision because she was the captain, Lee took umbrage with her choice. The result was two yacht captains who stopped speaking to each other. According to Sandy, she still hasn’t heard from Lee.

Two captains passed in the night …

Sandy spoke with Us Weekly and provided an update on her turbulent relationship with Lee. She admitted she had no idea it wasn’t Lee’s decision to leave the show. “I had no idea. But he’s not well. So I think if I was in my 70s and I struggled physically, I’m gonna be laying on a beach enjoying [myself]. I’m not gonna be worried about doing a TV show.”

And she doesn’t have any insider details because Lee is radio silent. “I don’t know how it happened because I haven’t spoken to him,” Sandy shared. Back in February, it was announced Captain Kerry Titheradge was taking over for Season 11 and Lee allegedly had no idea it was coming. At the time he was advised Bravo was moving “in another direction.”

Hindsight is 20/20

In retrospect, Sandy feels the ordeal that sparked a feud with Lee was blown way out of proportion. “I just can’t believe there was a thing about it. The reality is when you’re on a boat and someone’s sick in the hospital, as a captain you’re not gonna call them up and say, ‘Can I fire someone?’ You don’t need permission. You’re actually in command.” Most of the viewing audience agreed with this assessment and felt Lee was out of line.

Regardless, Sandy confirms she did in fact reach out to Lee. “So I did call after and said, ‘Here’s what’s happened.’ You always wanna have that respect. But yeah, I agree with him. I think people took it to the next level.”

She added, “I did reach out to him a few times. He just had to call me back. If I see him, it wouldn’t be a conversation because he understands. If he was in my shoes, he would’ve done the same thing.”

It sounds like all’s well that ends well for these masters of maritime. In conclusion, Sandy said, “You show up for captains. When one of my parents died, I had a friend and I needed to deliver our boat. He stepped in for me while I went to my mom’s funeral. We step in for each other. That’s what captains do. We have each other’s back.”

The premiere date for Season 11 of Below Deck has yet to be announced.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED LEE AND SANDY’S ARGUMENT BLEW UP SO MUCH? DID YOU AGREE WITH SANDY’S POV?