Diana Jenkins Settles Lawsuit Over ‘False and Harmful’ Sex Trafficking Allegations

Okay, buckle up y’all, because this one is just all over the map. Last fall, Diana Jenkins filed a lawsuit against a blogger going by the name of Enty Lawyer. According to Radar Online, Enty ran a website called Crazy Days & Nights, claiming that he was “exposing” the “dark underbelly” of the celebrity world.

The only problem was that Enty posted fiction as if it were fact. For example, Enty claimed that the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had a hand in the Benghazi attacks and the assassination of the Haitian president, Jovenel Moïse, in 2021.

On November 3, 2021, Enty tweeted a link to a story about Diana, except, not exactly. The tweet featured a photo of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ingrid Seynhaeve, whom Enty misidentified as Diana. The tweet essentially accused Diana of sex trafficking. Even if these claims were all parodies, what exactly is the joke?

Regardless of intent, Diana was experiencing defamation. She even received death threats as a result of these fraudulent claims. It was only natural for her to take legal action.

Diana fully clears her name

Diana made two posts on Instagram to give an update on the situation. The first post was her announcement that she was able to settle her lawsuit. She wrote, “I am happy to announce that, this week, Enty Lawyer removed all of the allegations from his blog, social media accounts, and podcast.”

According to Diana, despite how “painful and expensive” the process was, “fighting misinformation and bullying online is something I’m passionate about.” While commenters were mostly positive and supportive, some bafflingly still accused her of wrongdoing, which just further proved Diana’s point about misinformation.

In a second post, Diana featured a statement from Enty regarding the settlement. He wrote, “I have posted many statements about Diana Jenkins. I recently removed all of them … I did so because some of them stated or implied things that are not true. Diana is not, nor do I now believe she has ever been, involved in illegal or immoral activity.”

He also apologized to Diana and her family for the harm caused by his statements. It may seem curious that he said “some” of his statements were untrue. But apparently, according to his statement, any claims involving illegal activity were entirely untrue.

TELL US – WHERE DO YOU STAND ON THIS SITUATION? DID DIANA EFFECTIVELY CLEAR HER NAME?