Garcelle Beauvais Gives Update on Diana Jenkins Drama

The last season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was difficult for everyone — viewers included. Not only did we have to endure a season of Lisa Rinna playing producer with Kathy Hilton, but the worst part was watching Diana Jenkins.

It pains me to even write about her; however, we have an update from Garcelle Beauvais about where they stand today. As most of you know, while Season 12 of RHOBH was on the air, bots attacked Garcelle’s teenage son online. The messages were not only evil but many were racist and completely unwarranted. It went so far that the teenager had to make his Instagram private to avoid further harassment.

At the reunion, the ladies spoke about who they believed was behind the incident. Many fans, and maybe some of the Housewives, assumed it was the one-season wonder (bye-bye), but she was adamant she had no involvement. In fact, both she and Garcelle conducted independent investigations about who was behind the attack. It’s been at a standstill since, but Garcelle revealed some news during her latest Watch What Happens Live visit.

Garcelle is not rocking with Diana

While on the air, Andy Cohen asked Garcelle if she had ever heard from Season 12’s newbie about the results of her investigation. If fans remember, she was passionate about discovering the truth for the sake of Garcelle’s children; however, the actress said it’s been nothing but crickets since filming.

“No,” she said firmly. In response to Andy asking if her investigation turned up any new info, Garcelle said they came close, but nothing came of it. But, she did have an interesting statement about who she believes played a part in it.

“In my heart of hearts, I know whose behind it. But I will never say publicly,” Garcelle said slyly. When Andy asked if she believed it was lip-licker, Garcelle said she thinks many of her co-stars were involved. “At the reunion, I did accuse other people, but that wasn’t shown.”

The newest season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to premiere on Bravo in November 2023.

