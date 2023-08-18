RHOBH Alum Diana Jenkins Gives Birth

Diana Jenkins didn’t make much of an impact on her sole season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She really didn’t integrate with the group, though some worked hard to ingratiate themselves to her. Though her ongoing feud with Sutton Stracke was rather entertaining.

Speaking of that feud, one pivotal point occurred when Sutton questioned the severity of Diana’s bed-rest after complications with her pregnancy. The former made the callous mistake of comparing a miscarriage to having to deliver a stillborn, the heartbreaking situation Diana found herself facing.

But after the tragic loss, Diana and fiancé Asher Monroe finally have a reason to celebrate again. The couple have welcomed a second daughter into their family. And the former RHOBH star took to her social media to welcome the lovely newborn into the world.

Diana and Asher celebrate their rainbow baby

On August 9, Diana introduced her rainbow baby with several pictures of herself with Asher and the baby. “Welcome to the world our sweet little girl,” the RHOBH alum wrote. She shared the baby’s name. “Meet Elodie Mae Brook,” Diana added.

Elodie is a little sister to the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Eliyanah. Diana’s elder daughter with Asher was born in November 2022. She also has son Innis, 26, and daughter Eneya, 20, with her ex-husband Roger Jenkins.

It’s a welcome and happy ending for Diana, who was put on bed rest in December 2022 for the previous pregnancy. She had to pull away from filming RHOBH in a bid for caution. Sadly, Diana lost the high-risk pregnancy.

Some of Diana’s former co-stars shared words of congratulations on the post. Dorit Kemsley posted, “Congrats darling!!! So happy for all of you!”

Crystal Kung Minkoff noted the auspicious birth date writing, “The luckiest date on the calendar!!! 8/8!!!”

“Welcome to the world Beautiful Elodie Mae!!!! Can’t wait to meet you sweet Angel!!!” Lisa Rinna added.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is suggested to be returning in the Fall of 2023.

