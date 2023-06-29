Khloe Kardashian Denies Being a Nightmare Boss to Ex-Household Assistant

Earlier this year, Matthew Manhrad sued Khloe Kardashian with some pretty serious worker’s rights allegations. Reportedly, Matthew was fired after sustaining a knee injury. On top of that, he claimed he was not properly compensated for overtime or given meal breaks. Yikes.

In Matthew’s lawsuit, he reported that he worked for The Kardashians star for almost two years—from January 2021 to November 2022. During that time, he claimed to often work over 12 hours a day and 40 hours a week. In 2022, upon taking medical leave, Matthew claimed that Khloe saw him as disabled.

Upon attempting to return to work, Khloe’s company apparently “did not have work” for him. Just a few days later, he said his contract was terminated. Among the damages, Matthew listed lost wages and employment benefits, harm to his reputation, anxiety, anguish, and mental suffering. If this is all true, it just gets worse and worse the longer it goes on. Now, Khloe has filed a response.

Khloe pleads integrity and ignorance

Radar Online had the details of Khloe’s filed response. Naturally, she denied any allegations of wrongdoing, arguing that any action taken by her was done in good faith and “motivated by legitimate and non-discriminatory reasons and/or as a result of business necessity.”

The filing further argued that “Any improper, illegal, and/or discriminatory action or statement of any agent, servant, or employee of Defendants was contrary to and in violation of Defendants’ policies and was never actually or apparently authorized by Defendants, and if undertaken, was undertaken without its knowledge and never ratified, consented to, or approved.”

Along with demanding the lawsuit be thrown out, Khloe argued that her former employee should not be awarded anything and should have to pay her legal fees. For Khloe to win the suit, she’d better have evidence of the “non-discriminatory reasons” for termination. And forgive the cynicism, but on its face, the case of a working-class man against a Kardashian seems pretty cut and dry.

Of course, everyone is innocent until proven guilty, and Khloe may indeed have a solid defense here. If so, hopefully, we’ll learn of those details in the near future.

The Kardashians Season 3 continues Thursdays, streaming on Hulu.

TELL US – WHO DO YOU THINK IS MORE LIKELY IN THE RIGHT? KHLOE OR MATTHEW?