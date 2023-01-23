Kylie Jenner Finally Announces The Name Of Her Baby Boy With Travis Scott

I’m sure a lot of you have been suffering from bouts of isolation and sleep deprivation for about 11 months. I am happy to report our long national nightmare appears to have ended. Former Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and current star of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner is finally showing us some mercy.

Back in February 2022, Kylie blessed the world with another child. This male child was originally called Wolf Jacques Webster. I guess Kylie decided that particular name wasn’t giving enough oomph. Now the spawn’s new and improved name has been announced. Page Six has the all-important details you’ve been waiting for.

Kylie and her now defunct boyfriend Travis Scott have decided to serve you Aire Webster. If you find the excitement is too much, please take a breath. None of us were prepared for Kylie’s Instagram announcement where she also revealed Aire’s face for the very first time.

Kylie and Aire were shown posing for a selfie and she also posted a photo of her little man sitting in his high chair. He was probably thinking to himself that Wolf was a pretty cool name. No one really knows what the situation was regarding the moniker change. Back in March 2022, Kylie announced the kid’s name was no longer Wolf because they “didn’t feel like it was him.” Sources said Kylie and Trav liked Wolf at first, but they “wanted to choose the perfect name that they both loved.”

Since giving birth on February 2, Kylie has been sharing pictures from her pregnancy on Instagram. She posted a home movie titled “To Our Son” on her YouTube account, which featured private footage from the moments before Wolf Aire was born.

Fans also got a preview of Kylie’s giraffe-themed baby shower and her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster telling nana Kris Jenner about her sibling. Kylie’s first doctor’s checkup was also shown. Then fans were granted the gift of the moment Aire was born. WE ARE NOT WORTHY of such an honor. A voice can be heard informing Kylie, “He’s out! Your son has arrived! Then viewers heard Travis loudly exclaim, “What’s up, boy? How are you, big boy?” No word on whether or not “Big Boy” was also a name consideration.

This pregnancy was different for Kylie because she managed to keep her first one a secret until after Stormi’s birth, which for all intents and purposes was incredibly impressive given today’s society.

While we lament the loss of a love story like Kylie and Travis’, the former couple are moving forward co-parenting their two children with no ill feelings towards each other. At least now we can rest peacefully at night knowing Kylie might not have Travis, but she will always have fresh Aire.

TELL US- ARE YOU SURPRISED KYLIE AND TRAVIS BROKE UP AGAIN? DO YOU THINK THEY WILL GET BACK TOGETHER? WHICH NAME DO YOU LIKE MORE, WOLF OR AIRE?

[Photo Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic]