Tom Hanks’ Claim to Fame Niece Apparently Once Worked at Vanderpump Rules’ SUR

The reality TV world is abuzz with a clip of Tom Hanks’ niece spreading like wildfire across the internet. Tom’s niece, Carly Reeves, was recently eliminated from a show called Claim to Fame, where every contestant has a celebrity link.

Contestants attempt to guess the celebrities that each other contestant is related to. Carly was figured out in the first episode, and as a result, had a total meltdown. The clip of her crying and screaming went viral on Twitter.

Thanks to the clip’s virality, everyone wants to know more about Carly. And now, the newest tidbit seems to be that Carly already had a link to reality TV before Claim to Fame. Apparently, she has a connection to Vanderpump Rules.

Did Carly work with the VPR cast?

y’all i was like, this girl looks SOOO familiar but thought “there’s no way i’d know tom hanks’ niece” until i remembered she used to be a manager @ SUR !! ? https://t.co/3j9KWv37z2 — Logan Cochran (@getlow89) June 30, 2023

With the clip of Carly going so viral, she was bound to be recognized, even outside her connection to Tom Hanks. Someone on Twitter named Logan Cochran quote tweeted the original clip, writing, “y’all i was like, this girl looks SOOO familiar but thought “there’s no way i’d know tom hanks’ niece” until i remembered she used to be a manager @ SUR !! [mindblown emoji].”

For those not in the know, SUR is the restaurant and bar featured on Vanderpump Rules that stands for Sexy Unique Restaurant. Many took the claim at face value, imagining she’d fit right in around the VPR cast. As one user wrote, “Dang! Is it a requirement that folks be unbalanced to work at Vanderpump’s restaurants? Lol.”

Another user suggested that since VPR started filming for the new season recently, there would still be time to get Carly on the show. Other users claimed they had also seen Carly in SUR. It should be noted that this is all conjecture. None of this has been confirmed despite everyone seeming to believe it.

And now, everyone is clamoring for Carly to appear on VPR or Watch What Happens Live. It almost makes a person wonder if Carly’s meltdown was a calculated move on her part…

