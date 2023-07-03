Bethenny Frankel Sides With Kim Kardashian in Feud With Kourtney

Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel is never afraid to speak her mind. She loves to review beauty products and share her unfiltered opinion.

Bethenny also loves to bash Kim Kardashian. She dissed Kim’s interview with Gwyneth Paltrow. And of course, Bethenny reviewed Kim’s new skincare line, Skkn. She admitted that the products that she tested were “good skin care,” but shaded the packaging and cost.

It was shocking to hear that Bethenny was “on team Kim” amid the “Dolce & Gabbana debacle” between Kim and her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Bethenny shades Kourtney’s special day

In a recent TikTok, Bethenny waded into the drama. “So, Kourtney’s commercial — aka wedding — by Dolce & Gabbana was sponsored. Everybody was dressed, the trip was paid for, Kris [Jenner] grabbed every lira off the ground she could grab,” Bethenny stated.

She added, “Then Kim ended up doing a campaign with Dolce that was oddly familiar.” Bethenny referenced Kim’s collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana in September 2022.

Kourtney was hurt that her sister worked with the brand months after her wedding. “Kim was the one who laid the groundwork for all of the [Kardashians] and the [Jenners]. So, she who makes the gold makes the rules,” Bethenny said.

“They are gonna want Kim. She is the most famous Kardashian. Private planes don’t grow on trees. Kris is gonna grab all those nickels and get all those deals. Don’t hate the player, hate the game,” the Skinnygirl mogul added.

According to Bethenny, Kourtney should have paid for her own wedding if she wanted it to be uniquely hers. “With branding and with sponsorships come obligations. Nobody gets out without paying the bill,” the former RHONY star stated.

Meanwhile, Kourtney’s feud with Kim is on full display on The Kardashians. During a recent episode, Kourtney said of Kim, “It’s almost like a greediness. If I look at the photos from the fashion show, half of the time I’m like, ‘Is this my wedding?’”

Kim was proud of her collaboration and was disappointed her “hater” sister didn’t support her.

New episodes of The Kardashians air Thursdays on Hulu.

