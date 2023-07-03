Bill Aydin Has Medical Malpractice Suit Dismissed

Bill Aydin has had a rough past few seasons on Real Housewives of New Jersey, mostly due to his own actions. The plastic surgeon is married to the over-the-top Jennifer Aydin, a controversial character on the show that I happen to adore. Jennifer isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but she’s downright hilarious. It’s what makes it hard to watch her go through marital issues with Bill that sometimes seem one-sided.

Bill was in the hot seat during RHONJ Season 12 when his long-forgotten affair was brought to light. Jennifer has since been trying to repair her marriage through therapy and communication. Bill, on the other hand, would rather hide out in the pool house. Clearly, something ain’t working in that McMansion, and it’s why Olivia Aydin was ready to fast-track a psychology degree to sort out her parents’ problems.

On the flip side, Bill always loves to talk about being a plastic surgeon. His practice was even brought up during the latest RHONJ reunion when Juicy Joe Giudice called his ex-wife Teresa Giudice to ask Bill for a quote on under-eye bag surgery. Hilarious. Now, Bill has another professional “milestone” to celebrate — he’s not getting sued. Hallelujah.

Bill Aydin’s legal woes have finally ended

While it hasn’t been a major talking point on RHONJ, Bill was sued in 2017 by a patient alleging medical malpractice. This person claimed Bill totally botched them back in 2015 and left them with “permanent disabilities, defects, deformities, and disfigurations,” according to The Sun. The legal battle has been long drawn out, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Bill is apparently in the clear.

The Sun reports that a stipulation to dismiss the lawsuit against Bill was filed in New Jersey as of May 2023 after it was resolved amicably. Knowing how Jennifer typically handles conflict, it’s good to see one issue involving this family ends amicably. The Aydins should channel Dr. Eugene Harris and Toya Bush-Harris from Married to Medicine and throw a party. The Harris’s might’ve been celebrating paying off their tax debt, but throwing a party for not being sued seems right up the same alley. In the words of Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, we’re celebrating mediocrity now.

