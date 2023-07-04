Heather Dubrow Pushed To ‘Breaking Point’ by RHOC Co-Star

It’s a very dramatic season of the Real Housewives of Orange County. And it can’t be stressed enough that Tamra Judge’s return dredged up old conflicts, and created new ones. There is no shortage of feuds within the cast, so early in the season.

Heather Dubrow has taken a major offence after Taylor Armstrong casually offered her an acting job. Gina Kirschenheiter is triggered by the manner in which Jennifer Pedranti hooked up with her boyfriend. Tamra and Shannon Beador are back to misunderstanding each other, all the while the former feuds with Heather as well. Clearly, the best is yet to come for the RHOC cast.

Heather simply “exposed” Tamra’s alleged poor behavior

Tamra went on the interview circuit and revealed that Heather did something “really sh*tty” at some point in Season 17.

Heather wouldn’t let a chance to respond pass, so the reality TV star made sure to comment during an appearance on the Out & About podcast June 28. She explained, “Tamra said recently that I did something very sh*tty to her. The irony is, she’s the one that did a sh*tty thing, I just exposed it, so which is the sh*tty thing?”

So we have a situation of deflection and lack of accountability. Both will point the finger at the other, though Heather claimed that she would have kept the issue private had Tamra not brought it up first.

“I usually don’t [expose things] but sometimes you get pushed to a breaking point and right or wrong, you break down,” she added.

Well, something extra to look forward to this season. Not that the viewers have been let down at all. It will be interesting to see what actually went down. Certainly, Tamra is not one to lack dramatics. Her signature shake and sob while apologizing to Shannon last episode was a familiar touch. It seems that Heather will not get the same treatment.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesday at 8/7c on Bravo.

